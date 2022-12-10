AEW champion MJF reveals plans to attend UFC 282 after online spat with Paddy Pimblett

AEW champion MJF is seemingly heading to Las Vegas to confront Paddy Pimblett.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since a submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July. The victory put him to 3-0 in the promotion and helped continue to elevate himself as a superstar. He’s now slated to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this Saturday. For his part, ‘Flash’ has won four of his last five octagon appearances.

Along with making headlines for his work in the cage, the Liverpool native continues to make news outside of it. Earlier this week, Pimblett blasted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, which got a lot of attention. However, the host of The MMA Hour is far from the first to be blasted online by the Scouser.

Last month, Paddy Pimblett got embroiled in a war of words with MJF. The latter is one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of professional wrestling, and recently became AEW champion. Despite both men being fast-rising prospects in their own sports, they clearly got off on the wrong foot.

For his part, the professional wrestler ended the exchange by stating that he’d see the MMA star soon. Now, we know what the AEW champion meant, as he’ll reportedly attend UFC 282 this weekend. MJF announced the news on Twitter, stating that he’d be heading to Las Vegas.

See you in Vegas Paddy. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 9, 2022

I’m gonna embarrass your boy if he steps to me and prove MMA guys are nothing but a bunch of empty headed prima donnas that wouldn’t last two seconds in my world @AEW https://t.co/oyvgASKHZ4 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 10, 2022

The inclusion of the AEW champion is just yet another storyline to watch heading into UFC 282. The card is slated to be headlined by a vacant light-heavyweight championship matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

Other key matchups include the return of Darren Till, as he faces Dricus du Plessis, and Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria.

