UFC star Paddy Pimblett and AEW champion MJF get in heated social media exchange: “You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass”

Paddy Pimblett has gotten into a heated online exchange with AEW champion MJF.

On Saturday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman – more known as MJF – became the new AEW champ and now has Pimblett in his crosshairs. The two had a heated exchange on Instagram on Tuesday which surprised many as the beef came out of nowhere. In the exchange, MJF teased that he will show up at UFC 282 where Pimblett is set to fight Jared Gordon.

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022

Pimblett: “@the_mjf I do have knowledge about MMA tho don’t I? Which u have zero knowledge about so let’s not go there. if u wanna have a real fight let’s sort it with the @ufc if not pipe down! Oh tell ur boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s ground I be ready son.”

MJF: @theufcbaddy hey bud. @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am. @tonyrkhan @danawhite.”

Pimblett: @the_mjf I’ve just said that u spaceman. don’t as if ur calling for it I’ve just told u straight when yous come Fulham’s ground (caven cottage) get ur boss @tonyrkhan to message my boss @danawhite and see what we can sort. because I know full well you won’t pass a USADA drug test to fight in the @ufc.”

MJF: @theufcbaddy unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from stranger things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou. See you in London.”

As of right now, it seems unlikely that anything between Pimblett and MJF. However, if they end up wrestling in AEW it would be massive as that is likely the only way these two end up competing against one another.

Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 282 on December 10 against Jared Gordon. He’s coming off a submission win over Jordan Leavitt back in July. He’s currently 3-0 in the UFC with his other two wins over Kazula Vargas and Luigi Vendramini.

What do you make of the exchange between Paddy Pimblett and MJF?