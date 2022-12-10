Eryk Anders believes TKO win over Kyle Daukaus was one of “the best performances” he’s had in the UFC

Eryk Anders couldn’t be happier with his UFC Orlando TKO win over Kyle Daukaus.

Anders entered the fight on a two-fight losing skid and knew he was probably fighting for his job. The pressure was on him but he lived up to it as he scored a second-round TKO in a one-sided fight.

“I’m still pretty, don’t have any bumps or bruises. It’s always nice to get in and get out,” Anders said to BJPENN.com. “I needed this one for my soul, it’s good to go out and get it done.”

Anders was able to hurt Daukaus early and often in the fight and was never in trouble. Along with that, he got the finish he wanted and he believes that might have been the best he’s looked in the UFC.

“This is up there as one of the best, if not the best performances I’ve had in the UFC,” Anders said. “I trained really hard and upped the intensity in training. The team motivated me to get this win and have a performance like that.”

With Eryk Anders getting his hand raised and not taking much damage, he hopes he can get on UFC Vegas 66 next Saturday. But, if he doesn’t get a fight on short notice, he wants a full camp.

“I want to fight as soon as possible. I’m good to fight on that December 17 card if they need a middleweight or light heavyweight. I’m ready to go,” Anders said. “But, the UFC knows me and they know I always say yes. So, whoever they offer I will show up and fight. If it isn’t in the next few weeks though, I would like a full camp.”

Along with just wanting to fight, Anders also doesn’t care who is next for him as he just wants to stack together some wins.

“It’s whoever, I’m not picky. I’m just here to do my job, the opponent is irrelevant to me,” Anders concluded.

Who would you like to see Eryk Anders fight next?