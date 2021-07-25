Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa react following incredible slugfest at UFC Vegas 32

UFC bantamweight prospects Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa reacted following their incredible slugfest on the UFC Vegas 32 main card.

Yanez and Costa are two of the most popular UFC fighters on MMA Twitter and the two bantamweights put on a friendly bet, with Yanez earning a month’s supply of Dr. Pepper with a victory and Costa getting a month’s supply of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. With so much on the line for both men, they really showed up and put on an amazing performance for the fans at UFC Vegas 32. In one of the best fights on a card full of amazing scraps, Yanez and Costa went to war for the fans’ delight as they beat each other up until Yanez was able to out-tough and out-cardio Costa and win via second-round knockout.

After the loss, both men showed an incredible amount of respect for each other. Both took to their social media to react, with both men expressing their admiration for each other.

I came in 2nd place tonight. Glass is always half full. I’ll be back for sureeeee. @yanezmma– great fight bro. I’m really happy for you and looking forward to watching you climb the ranks 🙏🙏 I hope you guys enjoyed the show. That was so much fun! #MMAtwitter 💙 https://t.co/GL3MHCJVWL — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 25, 2021

Randy I have so much respect for you 🙌👏 you will be back and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that you'll be back stronger! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 25, 2021

With the win, Yanez improved to a perfect 3-0 in the UFC with all three of his victories coming by way of knockout. It seems likely that he will be given a top-15 opponent next, while for Costa this loss dropped him to 2-2 overall in the UFC.

