Maycee Barber reacts to split decision win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32: “I won that fight and I got my hand raised”

Maycee Barber reacted to her split decision win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 32, saying “I won that fight and I got my hand raised.”

Barber edged out a controversial split decision over Maverick on the UFC Vegas 32 main card. It was a competitive fight, but most onlookers felt that Maverick had done enough to win the first two rounds and earn a 29-28 decision victory after Barber won the third. However, two of the three judges felt that Barber won the second round, and the judges ended up scoring the fight for Barber by way of a split decision. It was an extremely controversial scorecard, with fans and media going up in arms over the scorecards.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 32, Barber spoke about the fight against Maverick and was asked if she thought she did enough to win the fight. Although most people who watched the bout felt that Maverick did enough to earn the decision, Barber is confident that she did enough to win the fight and she is glad the judges did their job.

“I did, I won that fight and I got my hand raised. I don’t read Twitter, I don’t read comments, I don’t pay attention to that. I did what I needed to do, the judges did what they needed to do, and I got my hand raised. So that’s pretty much all there is to it. I’m confident that I won that fight. I feel like I won in the spots where it mattered in the little bitty details, and I’m ready to go back and train and get a finish next time,” Barber said.

