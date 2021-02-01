Abu Azaitar suspended for seven months by USADA

UFC middleweight Abu Azaitar was suspended for seven months by USADA after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

USADA announced the suspension on Monday. According to the drug-test organization, Azaitar failed four separate drug tests due to the banned substance tamoxifen. However, because he was forthcoming about the banned substances in his system and was able to prove that a doctor had prescribed the substance, USADA worked with him to lessen the sanction. In the end, USADA decided on a seven-month sanction, dating back to the date of the first positive test in August 2020. Therefore, Azaitar will be able to return to the Octagon in March.

Check out the full statement from USADA about Abu Azaitar below.

Azaitar, 34, tested positive for tamoxifen and/or tamoxifen metabolite 3-hydroxy-4-methoxy-tamoxifen as the result of urine samples collected on August 25, 2020, September 4, 2020, September 9, 2020 and September 17, 2020. Tamoxifen is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List. After being notified of his positive test, Azaitar provided evidence (including medical records), that he was prescribed tamoxifen by a physician to treat symptoms. Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator used therapeutically to treat certain types of cancer in females and also prescribed off-label for males with various other conditions. Although the substance was taken at the direction of a physician, Azaitar lacked a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and his subsequent application for a retroactive TUE was denied due to lack of sufficient medical justification. Under the applicable rules, Azaitar was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on the specific circumstances of his case and for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Azaitar’s seven-month period of ineligibility began on August 25, 2020, the date his first positive sample was collected.

Abu Azaitar is the older brother of former UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar, who was recently cut by the promotion due to infractions that occurred on Fight Island. The older Azaitar is 14-2-1 in his MMA career. He has had one fight in the UFC when he defeated Vitor Miranda in July 2018. He is currently riding a five-fight win streak.