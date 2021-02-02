Dustin Poirier knows Nate Diaz fight doesn’t make sense but wants it to happen: “Those are the kind of fights I want to be part of”

Dustin Poirier is interested in fighting Nate Diaz.

After Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Diaz chimed in on Twitter calling for him to face Poirier. They were supposed to fight at UFC 230, and although it doesn’t make sense from a rankings perspective, “The Diamond” admits those are the kind of fights he is interested in.

“It is exciting, it is fun. Those are the kind of fights I want to be part of. Fights that are exciting to me and that I’m motivated to get up and bust my ass every day,” Dustin Poirier said to ESPN. “That is exciting. That is a guy I grew up watching, a guy who is still a very big name, that’s it.

“I think the fans would be in for a great fight if that one happens,” Poirier continued. “Does it make sense in the lightweight division? No. Does it make sense where I am at, standing in the door front of a title shot? No. But, it is a fun fight and this is entertainment and this is fighting.”

Dustin Poirier does make a good point about how it doesn’t make sense for the division. But, it would be a fight the fans would like to see. The lead-up would be entertaining and it would be a fun stylistic matchup.

Poirier, as mentioned, is coming off the KO win over McGregor. Before that, he beat Dan Hooker by decision to get back into the win column after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a doctor stoppage TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. In the fight before, the Stockton native made his return to the Octagon and earned a decision win over Anthony Pettis.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz next?