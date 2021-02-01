Jessica Penne returns from four-year lay-off at UFC 260 against Hannah Goldy

Former UFC women’s strawweight title contender Jessica Penne is set to return to the Octagon this March at UFC 260 against Hannah Goldy.

Penne has not fought since April 2017, when she lost a unanimous decision to Danielle Taylor at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov. Since then, Penne has dealt with various USADA-related issues that have led to her being on the shelf that whole time. She is now ready to resume her career at age 38 and after four years away from the sport. The UFC matchmakers have booked Penne to take on Goldy at UFC 260, likely set to take place on March 27 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to confirm the Penne vs. Goldy matchup for the UFC 260 card, noting that as of right now the location or venue for this card isn’t official.

Penne (12-5) was the former Invicta FC women’s atomweight champion, defeating Naho Sugiyama to win the title back at Invicta FC 3 in October 2012. She then dropped her belt to Michelle Waterson in her next fight, before defeating Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc. Penne then joined the UFC for The Ultimate Fighter season 20. She defeated Lisa Ellis and Aisling Daly before losing to Carla Esparza in the house.

The UFC then signed Penne and she defeated Randa Markos in her promotional debut by split decision to earn a title shot against then-UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She then lost via TKO to the champ in June 2015 before losing to Jessica Andrade at UFC 199 by knockout and then to Taylor. Since then, she’s been dealing with USADA.

Goldy (5-1) lost her UFC debut to Miranda Granger in December 2019 and she has been on the shelf since then after a 2020 fight with Loma Lookboonmee fell through.

