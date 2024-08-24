UFC Vegas 96 loses featherweight fight minutes before opening broadcast

UFC Vegas 96 is down to a total of 11 bouts following the cancelation of a featherweight contest between Zygimantas Ramaska and Nathan Fletcher.

Ramaska (9-2 MMA) and Fletcher (8-1 MMA) was supposed to serve as the second bout of tonight’s televised prelims on ESPN+. Unfortunately for fight fans, the bout has been canceled due to an undisclosed medical issue on Fletcher’s part.

The disappointing announcement was made at the commencement of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 broadcast.

Zygimintas Ramaska vs Nathan Fletcher is OFF of tonights card, per the UFC broadcast. 😞#MMA #UFC #UFCVegas96 pic.twitter.com/Y7x38hrK1M — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) August 24, 2024

Zygimantas Ramaska was supposed to be making his Octagon debut this evening, but now that will have to wait. The Lithuanian standout is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of those wins coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Nathan Fletcher was also slated to be making his promotional debut at tonight’s event. The former Cage Warriors standout currently boasts a two-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 96 is headlined by a middleweight contest featuring former title challenger Jared Cannonier taking on Caio Borralho.

The revised fight card lineup can be found below:

UFC Vegas 96 Main Card (ESPN+ at 10pm EST)

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

185 lbs.: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin

145 lbs.: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos

170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 96 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30pm EST)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall

185 lbs.: Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo

Stay connected for all of tonight’s live results and highlights here.