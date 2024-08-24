UFC Vegas 96 loses featherweight fight minutes before opening broadcast

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC Vegas 96 is down to a total of 11 bouts following the cancelation of a featherweight contest between Zygimantas Ramaska and Nathan Fletcher.

UFC Vegas 96, Zygimantas Ramaska, Nathan Fletcher, UFC

Ramaska (9-2 MMA) and Fletcher (8-1 MMA) was supposed to serve as the second bout of tonight’s televised prelims on ESPN+. Unfortunately for fight fans, the bout has been canceled due to an undisclosed medical issue on Fletcher’s part.

The disappointing announcement was made at the commencement of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 broadcast.

Zygimantas Ramaska was supposed to be making his Octagon debut this evening, but now that will have to wait. The Lithuanian standout is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with all three of those wins coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Nathan Fletcher was also slated to be making his promotional debut at tonight’s event. The former Cage Warriors standout currently boasts a two-fight winning streak.

UFC Vegas 96 is headlined by a middleweight contest featuring former title challenger Jared Cannonier taking on Caio Borralho.

The revised fight card lineup can be found below:

UFC Vegas 96 Main Card (ESPN+ at 10pm EST)

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

185 lbs.: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin

145 lbs.: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos

170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 96 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7:30pm EST)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall

185 lbs.: Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo

Stay connected for all of tonight’s live results and highlights here.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC UFC Vegas 96

Related

UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 96: 'Cannonier vs. Borralho' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach highlights area where they can "create some havoc" in Dricus Du Plessis rematch

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Sean Strickland, believes there is one area they can “create some havoc” in a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev finds a new home after nasty split with the UFC

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has found a new home following his nasty split with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ronda Rousey, Weili Zhang
UFC

Ronda Rousey issues apology for the "most regrettable decision" of her life

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has delivered a heartfelt apology for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video eleven years ago.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira, UFC 307, UFC
Chael Sonnen

Spoiler Alert! Khalil Rountree Jr. will "walk through" Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is going to shock a lot of people this October when he “walks through” Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns can't wait for opponent as long as Michael Chandler has waited for Conor McGregor: "I would've moved on a long time ago"

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says 'dork' Conor McGregor is still face of the UFC

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Sean O’Malley still views Conor McGregor as the face of the UFC, even if he thinks the former champ-champ is a “dork.”

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in future fight with UFC 305 winner Dan Hooker: “Could be a nice fight for me”

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has an eye on Dan Hooker as a potential opponent following “The Hangman’s” gritty UFC 305 win.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says he could beat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley in the same night: “They both suck”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he could defeat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley on the same night.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Stipe Miocic responds after Tom Aspinall suggests he’s currently injured: “Fake news”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded after Tom Aspinall recently suggested he may be injured.