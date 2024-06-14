Kamaru Usman responds to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Don’t pull me down”

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman is responding to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kamaru Usman

The undefeated ‘Nomad’ has been taking shots at Usman in the process of trying to secure a fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Recently Shavkat posted a meme showing Usman and other top contenders hiding under a rock. The 29-year-old also posted training footage of he and Usman, which appeared to show ‘Nomad’ dominating the 37-year-old.

Kamaru Usman, in a new episode of ‘Pound 4 Pound’, addressed Shavkat Rakhmonov saying:

“First and foremost, I’m not even in the game right now, Okay? So I’m not even worried. That’s the least of my — I’m not even worried about any of that.”

Continuing the 37-year-old said:

“I stepped in there on nine days’ notice and fought possibly the most dangerous guy in the UFC at that time, Khamzat Chimaev. So what are you saying? There’s nothing to say … You don’t become champion and defend over and over and over and over because you’re scared to fight somebody. Like, shut up.”

Usman also addressed the picture Shavkat tweeted, saying:

“He tweeted a picture of me, Leon, and Colby (Covington) under a rock or something. I’m gonna save that photo. This is one of those things, because he does come down here in South Florida to train at a gym that I’ve been training at, before he was even hanging. Don’t pull me down because now the competitor in me is gonna come out and I’m gonna start talking sh*t.”

Concluding, Kamaru Usman believes it’s all about ‘respect’ (h/t MMAMania):

“I’ve been in this gym training and helping my guys get to the top while I got to the top. It is what it is … I understand he’s young and he’s a hungry contender and whatnot. But there’s a thing called respect, and you show respect in order for you to get the respect. When it’s time for me to come out and dance, I step in that octagon and I dance all over motherf**kers.”

Usman (20-4 MMA) has not fought since October of 2023 when he was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) at UFC 294. It would be Usman’s 3rd consecutive loss in the Octagon.

Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Stephen Thompson (17-7 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 296.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman that Shavkat Rakhmonov should show more ‘respect’ to the former UFC champion?

