Text messages emerge showing Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta celebrating “cut throat” negotiations with Eddie Alvarez and Gilbert Melendez

A string of released text messages have shown Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta celebrating the “cut throat” nature of their business dealings.

The ongoing antitrust lawsuit is something to keep a real eye on heading into 2024. While business is booming for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this class action could hit them hard – and we don’t say that lightly. The potential damages could enter the billions if they lose in court, with the main claim being that they purposefully bought out competitors while driving down fighter pay.

RELATED: COURT CERTIFIES BILLION DOLLAR CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST UFC AS JUDGE SLAMS ‘UNFETTERED POWER’ BY COMPANY

There are still plenty of questions in the air, but courtesy of some great in-depth reporting from Bloody Elbow, we’re starting to take a look behind the curtain. An array of documents and text messages have now been released for the world to see.

In the following exchange between Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta, they are seen to be celebrating the fact that they denied Gilbert Melendez and Eddie Alvarez (identity revealed in a deposition) the chance to pursue other ventures.