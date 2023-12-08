Text messages emerge showing Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta celebrating “cut throat” negotiations with Eddie Alvarez and Gilbert Melendez

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2023

A string of released text messages have shown Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta celebrating the “cut throat” nature of their business dealings.

Dana White

The ongoing antitrust lawsuit is something to keep a real eye on heading into 2024. While business is booming for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this class action could hit them hard – and we don’t say that lightly. The potential damages could enter the billions if they lose in court, with the main claim being that they purposefully bought out competitors while driving down fighter pay.

RELATED: COURT CERTIFIES BILLION DOLLAR CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST UFC AS JUDGE SLAMS ‘UNFETTERED POWER’ BY COMPANY

There are still plenty of questions in the air, but courtesy of some great in-depth reporting from Bloody Elbow, we’re starting to take a look behind the curtain. An array of documents and text messages have now been released for the world to see.

In the following exchange between Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta, they are seen to be celebrating the fact that they denied Gilbert Melendez and Eddie Alvarez (identity revealed in a deposition) the chance to pursue other ventures.

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta exchanging text messages
Image via: Bloody Elbow

White’s elation revealed

“Bro, u know i love u to fukn death as it is but what u pulled off this week with Melendez and “other dude” is fukn BAD ASS! Fukn cut throat nasty business like u see in movies!! Good s*** homie, CONGRATS,” Dana White wrote in a text.

“We gotta keep taking these f—rs oxygen till they tap out. We have sacrificed too much to let anyone get traction now,” Fertitta responded.

“I agree! U r 100% correct and i LOVE IT,” Dana White responded.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of these text messages? Could the UFC be in trouble? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Dana White Eddie Alvarez Gilbert Burns Lorenzo Fertitta UFC

