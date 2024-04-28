BKFC KnuckleMania 4 salaries: Mike Perry leads the way

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The fighter salaries for tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event have been revealed and to no surprise Mike Perry is taking home the top payout.

Mike Perry, BKFC

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) is set to collide with Thiago Alves (23-15 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) in tonight’s pay-per-view headliner in Los Angeles.

Mike Perry will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 this past December. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 4-0 in Bare Knuckle fighting, scoring wins over Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alves was last seen in action at BKFC 18 in June of 2021, where he scored a TKO victory over Ulysses Diaz to claim the promotion’s inaugural middleweight championship. The former UFC welterweight title challenger is confident that he can hand Perry his first career BKFC loss this evening in Los Angeles.

Earlier this afternoon, MMAJunkie obtained a list of disclosed payouts from California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster.

Check out the full list of fighter salaries from tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event below:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry ($600,000) vs. Thiago Alves ($200,000)

265 lbs.: Lorenzo Hunt ($100,000) vs. Mick Terrill ($100,000)

265 lbs.: Todd Duffee ($85,000) vs. Ben Rothwell ($150,000)

175 lbs.: Alfredo Angulo ($19,500) vs. Jeremiah Riggs ($8,000)

135 lbs.: Crystal Pittman ($500) vs. Sydney Smith ($8,000)

175 lbs.: Evgeny Kurdanov ($12,500) vs. Julian Lane ($20,000)

135 lbs.: David Diaz ($4,000) vs. Shane Jordan ($4,000)

155 lbs.: Andrew Angelcor ($5,000) vs. Ruben Warr ($6,000)

135 lbs.: Frank Alvarez ($7,500) vs. Victor Rosas ($6,000)

Are you surprised by any of the fighter salaries for tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ event?

