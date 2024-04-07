UFC Vegas 90 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Ignacio Bahamondes, UFC Vegas 90, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated middleweight main event rematch resulted in a thrilling five-round affair. Brendan Allen got off to a strong start in the opening five minutes, but Chris Curtis came back strong in round two. After two more rounds of very competitive action, most fans and fighters had the bout scored 2 rounds a piece headed into the fifth and final frame. In the final moments of the final round, ‘All In’ was able to hurt the leg of ‘The Action Man’ during a takedown and proceeded to close out the fight on top.

UFC Vegas 90 was co-headlined by a catchweight bout featuring Alexander Hernandez taking on Damon Jackson. The contest resulted in a split decision win for Jackson, this after one judge perplexing scored the contest 30-27 in favor of ‘The Great Ape’.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main card. Mariscal ultimately won the contest by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29).

Performance of the night: Ignacio Bahamondes earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory (head kick) over Christos Giagos (see that here).

Performance of the night: Cesar Almeida pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Dylan Budka on today’s preliminary lineup.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ignacio Bahamondes UFC UFC Vegas 90

Related

Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC Vegas 90, UFC, Pros react

Pros react after Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024
Brendan Allen, UFC Vegas 90, Results, UFC, Chris Curtis
Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the main event rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 90 Results: Damon Jackson defeats Alexander Hernandez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the co-main event between Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson.

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC
Chris Curtis

UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones issues statement and video footage after being accused of threatening a drug testers life

Chris Taylor - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement after being accused of threatening the life of a drug tester in Albuquerque.

Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson eyes Cub Swanson or Nate Landwehr after first-round TKO over Bill Algeo at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - April 6, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Report: Jon Jones threatened to kill drug tester during routine UFC test, "extremely intoxicated" during incident

Curtis Calhoun - April 6, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in hot water after allegedly threatening a Drug Free Sport International tester in Albuquerque.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway excited to bring the "violence" against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: "I look forward to it"

Cole Shelton - April 5, 2024

Max Holloway knows his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will be violent for however long it lasts.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler shares his five favorite MMA fighters

Susan Cox - April 5, 2024

Michael Chandler has shared who his five favorite fighters were as he was coming up in the MMA scene.

Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cody Garbrandt responds to Deiveson Figueiredo's 'mentally fragile' comments: "He gave up on himself!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has responded to some of Deiveson Figueiredo’s pre-UFC 300 jabs.