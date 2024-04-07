UFC Vegas 90 Bonus Report: Ignacio Bahamondes one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event rematch resulted in a thrilling five-round affair. Brendan Allen got off to a strong start in the opening five minutes, but Chris Curtis came back strong in round two. After two more rounds of very competitive action, most fans and fighters had the bout scored 2 rounds a piece headed into the fifth and final frame. In the final moments of the final round, ‘All In’ was able to hurt the leg of ‘The Action Man’ during a takedown and proceeded to close out the fight on top.

UFC Vegas 90 was co-headlined by a catchweight bout featuring Alexander Hernandez taking on Damon Jackson. The contest resulted in a split decision win for Jackson, this after one judge perplexing scored the contest 30-27 in favor of ‘The Great Ape’.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 main card. Mariscal ultimately won the contest by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29).

Performance of the night: Ignacio Bahamondes earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory (head kick) over Christos Giagos (see that here).

Performance of the night: Cesar Almeida pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Dylan Budka on today’s preliminary lineup.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!