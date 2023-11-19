UFC Vegas 82 Bonus Report: Amanda Ribas one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Brendan Allen. ‘All In’ put together the best performance of his career, dominating his Scottish opponent in all areas of the fight before eventually earning a rear-naked choke finish in round three. The win marked Allen’s sixth in a row and has him primed for a big fight in his next Octagon appearance.

UFC Vegas 82 was co-headlined by a welterweight fight featuring Michael Morales taking on Jake Matthews. The bout resulted in a back-and-forth affair, but it was Morales who ultimately landed the more effective strikes and won the contest by unanimous decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Brendan Allen earned an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Paul Craig in tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Amanda Ribas pocketed an extra $50k for her sensation third-round TKO victory over Luana Pinheiro. Ribas landed a spinning wheel kick and then some ground and pound to earn the finish.

Performance of the night: Joanderson brito earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory (ninja choke) over Jonathan Pearce.

Performance of the night: Jeka Saragih pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Lucas Alexander.

