Dana White reveals the two fighters who “tried to destroy the company” during the early days of UFC: “Two of the worst guys to ever f**king deal with”
UFC president Dana White has revealed the two fighters who he believes attempted to destroy the company back in the day.
It’s no secret that Dana White has made some enemies over the years. The boss isn’t afraid to be cut-throat when he feels the need to do so and in equal measure, he’s had plenty of fighters speak out against him in the past. Regardless of who you believe, White has certainly stuck to his guns on several occasions – for better or worse.
In the modern age, his feuds don’t tend to be as bitter as they once were. With that being said, he certainly hasn’t forgotten about old wounds from days gone by.
In a recent interview, Dana named two legendary figures who he hated working with.
White lashes out at veterans
“At such a critical time in the sport’s development, there are probably two guys that absolutely tried to destroy the company,” White said. “Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture. 100 percent. Two of the worst guys to ever f***ing deal with.”
Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture, respectively, have done some incredible things in mixed martial arts. They are former champions, they’ve had some iconic fights, and their legacies will likely stand the test of time.
On the flip side, it doesn’t feel as if White has any real interest in working with either of them again – but in a business like this, you should never say never.
What do you believe Dana White is referencing when he refers to what Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture did? Will we ever see either man make an appearance on UFC programming again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
