UFC Vegas 82 Results: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews

By Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Jake Matthews taking on Michael Morales.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 82, UFC

Matthews (19-7 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Darrius Flowers. The 29-year-old Aussie has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Diego Sanchez and Andre Fialho during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales (16-0 MMA) was last seen in action this past July, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Max Griffin. The Ecuadorian standout has gone 3-0 inside of the Octagon since making his promotional debut in January of 2022.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 co-main event begins and Jake Matthews comes forward with early pressure. Morales tries a Superman punch off the cage. Matthews with a lead right, but it falls short. Matthews is doing a good job of blocking Morales’ strikes in the early going. He lands a nice shot to the body. A crisp jab in return from Morales. He follows that up with a nice low kick. A counter left lands for Matthews, but Michael Morales quickly returns fire with two nice right hands. The fighters exchange low kicks. A jab knocks Morales off-balance and to the floor. He pops back up and lands some low kicks. A nice 1-2 from Morales. He tries a flying knee. Another low kick by Morales. Jake Matthews replies with a good combination. Morales tries a flying knee and then a 1-2 before shooting in for a takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Michael Morales is back to work with his low kicks. Both fighters miss with right hooks. A nice counter right from Matthews. Morales charges forward with a flurry. He lands another powerful low kick. A good exchange in the pocket. Jake Matthews connects with a nice combination. He follows that up with a low kick. A Superman punch by Morales. Matthews avoids and counters with a left hand. Morales with another low kick. A nice combination in return from Matthews. Morales with a low kick and then a teep. Morales swarms with punches before the bell but can’t get off anything significant.

Round 3 begins and Michael Morales lands a low kick to start. Matthews with a combination and then a low kick that hits the groin of his opponent. We restart and both men come out swinging. Matthews just misses with a counter shot. Morales with a low kick. Matthews catches it but can’t use. A 1-2 from the Aussie falls short. So does Morales jab. A solid counter right lands for Matthews. Morales lands another low kick to the cup. We break and restart. A nice 1-2 from Morales. He follows that up with a crisp jab. Matthews lands a low kick. One-minute remains. Morales leaps in with a right hand but eats a combo against the fence. A good exchange in center. A nice uppercut from Morales to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 82 Results: Michael Morales def. Jake Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Morales fight next following his victory over Matthews this evening in Sin City?

