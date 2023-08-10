Derrick Lewis signs eight-fight deal with UFC as free agency is short-lived

By Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023
Derrick Lewis will remain a UFC heavyweight.

Derrick Lewis

At UFC 291, Lewis returned to the win column with a 33-second TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He immediately landed a flying knee that dropped the Brazilian and then finished him off with ground-and-pound shots.

After the win, Lewis announced he was a free agent but said he wanted to remain a UFC fighter.

“I’m hoping to stay here in the UFC,” Lewis said. “I like it here. I like the staff. … Everybody is cool here except for the media – y’all d*ckheads. F*ck all y’all, really. But go ahead – next question,” Lewis said after UFC 291.

Part of the reason why Derrick Lewis wanted to remain a UFC fighter is due to the fact he believes he still has another title run left in him.

RELATED: Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to train Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury bout.

“I believe I do (have another title run),” Lewis said. “It’s just so crazy, so frustrating, me losing to the guys that I lost to. There’s no way in hell I should’ve lost to those guys. That was another reason why I wanted to train my ass off for this fight because now I have a lot of guys calling me out and I showed (what happens). The last guy that called me out was Curtis Blaydes, and you know what happened to that.”

Now, after the Power Slap event on Wednesday, UFC president Dana White told the media that Derrick Lewis has signed an extension. The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis revealed it was for eight fights.

“Listen, I love Derrick,” White said about Derrick Lewis after Power Slap. “Personally, and professionally, (I) love the guy. So yes.”

Derrick Lewis (27-11 and one No Contest) snapped his three-fight losing skid with the win over de Lima. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Serghei Spivac, a TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich, and a KO loss to Tai Tuivasa. Lewis has fought for the UFC title once and the interim belt another time but lost both fights. In his career, he holds notable wins over Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Roy Nelson, and Alexander Volkov among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

Related

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game

Dana White makes bold claim about new Power Slap mobile game: “We’re number one in all of sports”

Susan Cox - August 10, 2023
Rafael dos Anjos, BMF belt
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos explains why he won't ever fight for the BMF belt

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos believes he is overqualified to win the BMF title.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren
Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren scoffs at Jorge Masvidal’s offer to have a rematch under boxing rules: “He’s scared of being embarrassed”

Susan Cox - August 10, 2023

Former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren is scoffing at Jorge Masvidal’s offer to have a rematch under boxing rules.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson shares his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight

Susan Cox - August 10, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is sharing his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78
UFC

Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 78, Vicente Luque is set to return after a year-long layoff due to a brain hemorrhage as he takes on Rafael dos Anjos, who’s moving up in weight. Heading into the fight, Luque is a slight -105 underdog while the former lightweight champion is -115.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley proclaims Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their UFC 292 title fight

Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023
Chris Daukaus
Khalil Rountree

Chris Daukaus ready to "scrap" with Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 78 in light heavyweight debut: "I'm going to run through this dude"

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Chris Daukaus is excited to finally make his light heavyweight debut.

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game
UFC

WATCH | Dana White announces new Power Slap mobile game is now live, shares gameplay footage

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has announced the launch of a Power Slap mobile game.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals serious meetings underway for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "We're talking about the Colosseum"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White wants the historic Colosseum to hold Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is doing just fine after having his coaches challenge with Michael Chandler.