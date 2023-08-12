Conor McGregor says he will be fighting Michael Chandler in December, Gaethje and Diaz are next up

By Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Conor McGregor says he will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler this December at UFC 296.

Conor McGregor

McGregor (22-6 MMA) of course spent part of his spring serving as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. According to ‘Mystic Mac’, he will now square off with the opposing coach, Michael Chandler, at UFC 296 this December in Las Vegas.

The Irishman shared the news during an interview with Talk Sport at tonight’s ‘Joshua vs. Helenius’ boxing event.

“December,” Conor McGregor answered when asked when he will be coming back to the UFC.

As for who his UFC 296 opponent will be, ‘Notorious’ answered: “Chandler. I have to (do it).”

Conor McGregor finished off the interview by laying out his three-fight plan:

“Chandler next, in December. Then (Justin) Gaethje for the BMF (title), and then we will do the Nate (Diaz) trilogy.”

McGregor has not competed in MMA since July of 2021 at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irish star has been rehabbing his leg and withdrew himself from the USADA testing pool.

While it is said that ‘Notorious’ will require to be enrolled in USADA for 6 months prior to his return, which would make him ineligible for December’s UFC 296 fight card, there may be a loophole to have him compete sooner.

“One of the things everybody forgets is that Conor was one of the most tested athletes when he was competing, and we’re going about things the right way.” stated McGregor’s manager Audie Attar. “We’re in active discussions with the UFC, we’ve spoken to USADA, and we’re going to do things the right way.”

When asked if there was a chance of McGregor and Chandler still fighting in 2023, UFC President Dana White had the following response:

“One hundred percent, yeah.”

Do you think we will see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 296 this December?

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

