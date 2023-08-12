Francis Marshall expects to gas out Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 78 and hopefully earn a spot on MSG card

Francis Marshall knows he has to follow the game plan at UFC Vegas 78.

In his last fight, Marshall strayed away from his game plan against William Gomis and lost a close split decision. Marshall says he decided to fight differently than what he and his coaches studied for, and that ended up costing him.

“A lot of it is sticking to the gameplan that we prepared for. That third round is how the first two rounds should have looked had I stuck more to the gameplan and pulled the trigger sooner,” Marshall said. “I got caught up on the feet and was worried about what he was doing and I’m sure his game plan was to stay away and use his kicks, he stuck to his game plan and I didn’t stick to me. Now, it’s about sticking to the game plan going forward.”

Although the loss was tough, as it was his first career defeat, Francis Marshall says he’s happy it happened early in his career so he can learn from it.

Once he was ready to return, Marshall was booked to face Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 78. It’s an intriguing matchup between two high-level grapplers which intrigues Marshall.