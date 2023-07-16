Photo | UFC Vegas 77 fighter Istela Nunes’ X-ray displays aftermath of brutal elbow injury

X-Ray Of Istela Nunes’ Arm Revealed By UFC President Dana White

After the unfortunate end to the bout, UFC President Dana White hopped on his Instagram Stories. The UFC boss posted an X-ray of Nunes’ elbow and it did not look pretty.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 77 – ‘HOLM VS. SILVA’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Surprisingly, White later updated fans with another X-ray. This time, it showed that the arm of Istela Nunes was put back in place.

Well Istela Nunes’ arm is back in place now. Per Dana White’s IG #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/Z77q51GNli — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 16, 2023

Nunes has now lost four bouts in a row. She hasn’t won a bout since 2018, per Tapology, and is 0-4 under the UFC banner. At the very least, Istela Nunes can breathe a little easier knowing that her arm is back in place.

As far as Nunes’ opponent, Dudakova, is concerned, she improves her pro MMA record to 7-0. This was her UFC debut. After the fight, Dudakova spoke to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. During the post-fight interview, Dudakova admitted that she wanted to showcase her skills, but she isn’t going to dwell on what happened (via MMAKnockout.com).

“I wanted to fight,” Dudakova said. “I wanted it to be a longer fight. Unfortunately, who would have thought I could break arms without even wanting to do so. I was ready one hundred percent. I really wanted to have a great scrap, but really I wanted to finish it in the first round. So, everything is God’s will.”