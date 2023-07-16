Photo | UFC Vegas 77 fighter Istela Nunes’ X-ray displays aftermath of brutal elbow injury

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Istela Nunes didn’t have a great night at UFC Vegas 77.

Istela Nunes

Nunes took on Viktoriya Dudakova on the preliminary portion of the card. Early in the round, Dudakova went for a takedown. Istela Nunes was falling to the mat and tried to use her arm to minimize the impact. Instead, Nunes’ arm bent backwards and she was screaming in pain. The bout was stopped and Dudakova was awarded the TKO win.

X-Ray Of Istela Nunes’ Arm Revealed By UFC President Dana White

After the unfortunate end to the bout, UFC President Dana White hopped on his Instagram Stories. The UFC boss posted an X-ray of Nunes’ elbow and it did not look pretty.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 77 – ‘HOLM VS. SILVA’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Surprisingly, White later updated fans with another X-ray. This time, it showed that the arm of Istela Nunes was put back in place.

Nunes has now lost four bouts in a row. She hasn’t won a bout since 2018, per Tapology, and is 0-4 under the UFC banner. At the very least, Istela Nunes can breathe a little easier knowing that her arm is back in place.

As far as Nunes’ opponent, Dudakova, is concerned, she improves her pro MMA record to 7-0. This was her UFC debut. After the fight, Dudakova spoke to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. During the post-fight interview, Dudakova admitted that she wanted to showcase her skills, but she isn’t going to dwell on what happened (via MMAKnockout.com).

“I wanted to fight,” Dudakova said. “I wanted it to be a longer fight. Unfortunately, who would have thought I could break arms without even wanting to do so. I was ready one hundred percent. I really wanted to have a great scrap, but really I wanted to finish it in the first round. So, everything is God’s will.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC Vegas 77

Related

Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn't his best performance

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023
Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: "I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva isn’t wasting time, as she is shooting her shot.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Pros react after Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.

UFC

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Mayra Bueno Silva upsets Holly Holm with guillotine choke (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 results, including the main event fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Beuno Silva.

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Nazim Sadykhov submits Terrance McKinney (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023
UFC Vegas 77, Holm, Silva, UFC
Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for the third-straight week for the UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Brandon Royval uncertain if he's getting next title shot but knows Alexandre Pantoja rematch plays out much differently

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2023

Brandon Royval is hoping he is next in line for the flyweight title.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.