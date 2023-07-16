Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn’t his best performance

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena barely managed to keep his winning streak intact at UFC Vegas 77.

Jack Della Maddalena

Maddalena shared the Octagon with Bassil Hafez. Jack Della Maddalena was supposed to compete on the UFC 290 card, but after two opponents couldn’t compete, Maddalena was moved to UFC Vegas 77. His fight with Hafez went the distance and the judges were split on the result. One judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Hafez. That score total was overruled by the two other judges who scored the bout 29-28 for Maddalena, who won via split decision.

Jack Della Maddalena Discusses UFC Vegas 77 Performance

During the post-fight press conference, Maddalena told media members that while this fight wasn’t his finest hour, he had a blast.

“When I look back, it wasn’t my best performance, but it was a lot of fun,” Della Maddalena said. “I came in, been a crazy three weeks, and the end of the day just gotta get out there and grit out a tough fight. It was a tough fight. That’s what I came out here for. The team came out and it was a tough fight. I expected a tough fight. The guy with a big opportunity on his hands and he delivered, and it was a lot of fun.”

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 77 BONUS REPORT – JACK DELLA MADDALENA AND BASSIL HAFEZ EARN FOTN, MAYRA BUENO SILVA AND FRANCISCO PRADO EARN POTN

Jack Della Maddalena started his pro MMA career with an 0-2 record. He was finished in both of those losses. Since then, he has gone 15-0 with 11 knockouts and two submissions. Maddalena currently holds the number 14 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

As for Bassil Hafez, he likely earned another UFC fight after his showing against Maddalena. Hafez certainly made things interesting, and it helped earn him and Maddalena “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jack Della Maddalena UFC UFC Vegas 77

Related

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77

Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: "I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023
Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Pros react after Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.

UFC

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Mayra Bueno Silva upsets Holly Holm with guillotine choke (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 results, including the main event fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Beuno Silva.

UFC

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Nazim Sadykhov submits Terrance McKinney (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

One of tonight’s featured bouts saw Terrance McKinney take on Nazim Sadykhov in a lightweight contest.

UFC Vegas 77, Holm, Silva, UFC

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023
Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Brandon Royval uncertain if he's getting next title shot but knows Alexandre Pantoja rematch plays out much differently

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2023

Brandon Royval is hoping he is next in line for the flyweight title.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou happy to prove Dana White wrong with Tyson Fury fight: “They don’t want me to succeed”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou is happy to prove UFC President Dana White wrong by securing his fight with Tyson Fury.