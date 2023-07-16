Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn’t his best performance

Jack Della Maddalena Discusses UFC Vegas 77 Performance

During the post-fight press conference, Maddalena told media members that while this fight wasn’t his finest hour, he had a blast.

“When I look back, it wasn’t my best performance, but it was a lot of fun,” Della Maddalena said. “I came in, been a crazy three weeks, and the end of the day just gotta get out there and grit out a tough fight. It was a tough fight. That’s what I came out here for. The team came out and it was a tough fight. I expected a tough fight. The guy with a big opportunity on his hands and he delivered, and it was a lot of fun.”

Jack Della Maddalena started his pro MMA career with an 0-2 record. He was finished in both of those losses. Since then, he has gone 15-0 with 11 knockouts and two submissions. Maddalena currently holds the number 14 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

As for Bassil Hafez, he likely earned another UFC fight after his showing against Maddalena. Hafez certainly made things interesting, and it helped earn him and Maddalena “Fight of the Night” bonuses.