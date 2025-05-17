UFC Vegas 106: ‘Burns vs. Morales’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales.

Burns (22-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has suffered setbacks to Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Durinho’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales (17-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening. The surging welterweight contender was most recently seen in action this past August, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that finish, the Ecuadorian standout had earned decision victories over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews.

UFC Vegas 106 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Paul Craig taking on Rodolfo Bellato.

Craig (17-9-1 MMA) will be returning to 205lbs following three straight losses inside of the promotion‘s middleweight division. ‘Bearjew’ is coming off defeats to Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal respectively. The Scottish fighters most recent victory came back in July of 2023, where he defeated Andre Muniz via TKO.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past February at UFC 312, where he battled Jimmy Crute to a majority draw. Prior to that, ‘Trator’ was coming off a TKO victory over Ihor Potieria.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 106 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Michael Morales (170.5) –

Paul Craig (205) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) –

Sodiq Yusuff (155.5) vs. Mairon Santos (155.5) –

Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (185.5) – Ruziboev def. Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Julian Erosa (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145) – Costa def. Erosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Vegas 106 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Gabe Green (154.5) vs. Matheus Camilo (155) – Green def. Camilo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 2

The man was resilient tonight 👏@GiftedGabeGreen is leaving #UFCVegas106 with a submission victory! pic.twitter.com/fpDcsgvaSZ — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5) – Gordon def. Moises via KO (right hook) at 3:37 of Round 1

Yadier del Valle (145.5) vs. Connor Matthews (145) – Del Valle def. Matthews via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:54 of Round 1

What a way to make your UFC debut 🤩 Yadier del Valle wasted no time getting the submission in round one! #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/m4sNyGAVqZ — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Luana Santos (136) vs. Tainara Lisboa (135.5) – Santos def. Lisboa via submission (Americana) at 4:59 of Round 2

A dominant victory from @LuanaSantosUFC tonight 👏 She earns this win via submission in the second round! #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/7tjHFsKXvA — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Elise Reed (115) vs. Denise Gomes (115) – Gomes def. Reed via TKO (punches and ground strikes) at 0:30 of Round 2

The power in her hands 😤 Denise Gomes ends this one early with a TKO victory in round two! #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/GuqJdoQ1Ln — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Hyun Sung Park (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (126) – Park def. Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:26 of Round 1

He’s back in a BIG way 😮‍💨 HyunSung Park gets the submission victory in round one after more than a year away from the Octagon! #UFCVegas106 pic.twitter.com/YqIRZS5yqi — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2025

Tecia Pennington (114.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5) – Pennington def. Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 headliner between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales?