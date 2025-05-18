UFC Vegas 106 loses co-main event between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato

By Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event was supposed to be co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato.

Paul Craig, UFC London, Bonus, UFC

The news was just announced during the broadcast, citing a medical issue on the side of Bellato as reason for the cancellation.

Craig (17-9-1 MMA) was supposed to be returning to the 205lbs tonight, this following three straight losses inside of the promotion‘s middleweight division. ‘Bearjew’ was coming off defeats to Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal respectively. The Scottish fighters most recent victory occurred back in July of 2023, where he defeated Andre Muniz via TKO.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past February at UFC 312, where he battled Jimmy Crute to a majority draw. Prior to that, ‘Trator’ was coming off a TKO victory over Ihor Potieria.

Whether or not the UFC will look to rebook Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paul Craig Rodolfo Bellato UFC UFC Vegas 106

Related

UFC Vegas 106, Results, Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales, UFC

UFC Vegas 106: 'Burns vs. Morales' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025
Darren Till, UFC, boxing
Darren Stewart

HIGHLIGHTS | Darren Till scrapes by fellow UFC veteran in dramatic Misfits Boxing 21 headliner

BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Former UFC contender Darren Till returned to the boxing ring on Friday, taking on a fellow Octagon veteran Darren Stewart. The two Brits met in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, United Kingdom. Ahead of time, Till promised “violence” in the ring. While he has had a few tepid performances in his career, this one lived up to his promises.

Belal Muhammad, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC star Sean Strickland issues savage callout of Belal Muhammad: 'Do it for Palestine'

BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Sean Strickland is no stranger to controversy. His latest callout of fellow former UFC champ Belal Muhammad is sure to stir up plenty more.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC star Paddy Pimblett argues Jon Jones 'should be stripped' after title shakeup at lightweight

BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Paddy Pimblett was surprised when Islam Makhachev recently vacated the UFC lightweight title. Especially because Jon Jones is still the champion at heavyweight.

Conor McGregor, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on a potential return of Conor McGregor: "I haven't talked to him in a minute"

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given a discouraging update on the future of Conor McGregor.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout

UFC title loss wasn't all negative for Belal Muhammad, says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 oddsmakers are 'insane' for having Dricus du Plessis as underdog against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

One MMA legend is in disbelief that middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is an underdog against Khamzat Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns UFC weigh in
UFC

UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales tip the scales in 'Sin City'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 106, and we have ourselves a main event.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev opens as favorite in UFC 319 main event vs Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has opened as a betting favorite ahead of his UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis.

T.J. Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw admits to being “delusionally optimistic” in title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw admits that he was delusionally optimistic heading into his title fight against Aljamain Sterling.