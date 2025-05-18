UFC Vegas 106 loses co-main event between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event was supposed to be co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato.

The news was just announced during the broadcast, citing a medical issue on the side of Bellato as reason for the cancellation.

Our #UFCVegas106 co-main event has been cancelled due to a medical issue on the side of Rodolfo Bellato. This fight will be rescheduled for a later date. pic.twitter.com/bumiLQq1IO — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2025

Craig (17-9-1 MMA) was supposed to be returning to the 205lbs tonight, this following three straight losses inside of the promotion‘s middleweight division. ‘Bearjew’ was coming off defeats to Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal respectively. The Scottish fighters most recent victory occurred back in July of 2023, where he defeated Andre Muniz via TKO.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past February at UFC 312, where he battled Jimmy Crute to a majority draw. Prior to that, ‘Trator’ was coming off a TKO victory over Ihor Potieria.

Whether or not the UFC will look to rebook Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato remains to be seen.