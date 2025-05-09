Bo Nickal sends fiery message to haters after first career loss: “I’ll spit right in your face”

Bo Nickal has sent a fiery message to his haters and doubters after his first career loss.

Nickal suffered a second-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines in a stunning result. After the loss, many fans took aim at Nickal and criticized his skill set after the loss.

Yet, as Nickal looks to learn from it and rebound, he still has confidence he will be a UFC champion. With that, he sent a fiery message to people doubting him right now.

“All the negative, for me, I look at that and all I say is just like, suck my f*****g dick,” Nickal said. “At the end of the day, say what you want. But when I get back on top and I’m the freaking champion of the world, you all will come crawling back. They always do. And I’ll spit right in your face. As soon as you crawl back, ‘Bo, come give me an interview.’ Where were you? Guess, what I’mg going to say alright come over here, loogie right in between the eyes. That’s how I’ll treat you guys. And every single one of you that says a bad thing, I have the memory of an elephant.”

It’s an interesting comment from Bo Nickal, who appears to be annoyed with the haters and doubters after his first career loss. But, despite losing, Nickal remains confident that he will eventually be a UFC champion.