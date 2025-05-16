HIGHLIGHTS | Darren Till scrapes by fellow UFC veteran in dramatic Misfits Boxing 21 headliner

Former UFC contender Darren Till returned to the boxing ring on Friday, taking on a fellow Octagon veteran Darren Stewart. The two Brits met in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, United Kingdom. Ahead of time, Till promised “violence” in the ring. While he has had a few tepid performances in his career, this one lived up to his promises.

Till failed to get a finish, but he came close — twice — before settling for a unanimous decision win.

“You can show respect during fight week and still have an absolute war like we did,” Till said in his post-fight interview. “It’s a sport of respect at the end of the day.”

Ahead of the fight, Till was seen as the better striker of the two. Stewart, meanwhile, was considered more of a grappler based on his 14-fight UFC career. In the end, though, Stewart proved he’s plenty game on the feet.

Till dropped “The Dentist” early in round one. However, the alleged grappler returned to his feet, and managed to surge back in the later rounds, trapping his fellow Brit against the ropes and teeing off on multiple occasions. Stewart suffered another knockdown in the final seconds of the eight-round fight, but he survived till the final bell, and gained plenty of respect in the process.

The last seconds of Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart 😱😱😱#XSeries21 | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/4Nnxjhdjb8 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 16, 2025

“He is one tough, tough c*nt,” Till said. “I’m knocking out heavyweights in the gym and I could not budge that c*nt.”

The win brings Till to 3-0 in his boxing career, though his first two wins were in exhibitions.

After his win over Stewart, he called out Misfits promoter KSI for a fight. However, he also suggested he and KSI could team up to fight influencer boxer brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

“No one wants to f*cking fight me,” Till said. “Where’s KSI, the little c*nt? Where are you. Are we going to fight?

“Otherwise you and me are going to have to tag team those c*nts Jake and Logan.

Till also mentioned fellow UFC veterans Mike Perry and Jorge Masvidal as potential future opponents.