Jack Della Maddalena expects Islam Makhachev to return to lightweight after he “takes him out”

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to be a welterweight for long.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev

Della Maddalena became the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday with a hard-fought decision win over Belal Muhammad. After the fight, Makhachev confirmed he would be moving up to welterweight to try and get the second belt and become a champ-champ.

Although nothing is booked, all signs point to that fight happening next, and Jack Della Maddalena is confident in himself. He believes the size and power difference will be noticeable as he will take out Makhachev, which will force him back to lightweight.

“I’m sure people are just gonna assume that Islam will just take me down and submit me pretty quickly,” Della Maddalena said to Ariel Helwani. “He seems like a pretty big, guy I think he’ll be alright. I think it will be one fight and he’ll probably have to back down. Yeah. I think I’m gonna take him out. I think it’ll be one fight and then he’ll probably have to go back down because of how it’ll go. Belal really just changes stances a lot and walks forward, but I think if I can have someone that just stays in the same stance and I don’t think Islam is a very good striker, I could land a lot of shots and I could take him out.”

Della Maddalena believes he would be able to keep the fight standing. On the feet, he feels like he’s the much better striker. However, he does wish he didn’t have to show his ground game against Belal Muhammad so he could surprise Makhachev with it.

Jack Della Maddalena will train with Alexander Volkanovski for the Islam Makhachev fight

Although Jack Della Maddalena is already confident in his own skills, he says he will go train with Alexander Volkanovski before facing Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena wants to pick Volkanovski’s brain about what he saw in there and certain areas where he can attack Makhachev.

“I’m going to spend a bit of time with Volk. If I were going to fight Islam, yeah, I’d have to (train with Volkanovski),” Della Maddalena added.

As of now, the Della Maddalena vs Makhachev fight isn’t booked but he expects it will happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev about two-division UFC title reign

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones has message for those who think he's ducking Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

Popular UFC veteran signs new deal following speculation of departure

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

One longtime UFC veteran will keep his 15-year run intact.

Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev will show Jack Della Maddalena he's a 'different animal,' says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev will prove that Jack Della Maddalena simply isn’t on his level.

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims he is ‘indifferent’ to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has claimed that he feels indifferent towards Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier declined Russian ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ slot against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025
Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Dana White jokes about regional promotion having better judging and refereeing than UFC

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC president Dana White praised The Korean Zombie’s new regional promotion and even joked that they may have better referees.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas responds to “robbery” claims from UFC fans and commentators

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2025

UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas has responded to those claiming his win was a “robbery” at UFC 315.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 195
Julian Erosa

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 195 with Jack Hermansson, Thiago Moises, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The 195th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 106.

Jack Della Maddalena

What's next for the stars of UFC 315?

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The UFC was in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 315 card. The main event saw Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.