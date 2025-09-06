UFC Paris Results: Modestas Bukauskas KO’s Paul Craig (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the light heavyweight bout between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig.

Bukauskas (19-6 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring wins over Ion Cutelaba, Raffael Cerqueira and Marcin Prachnio in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-10-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. ‘Bearjew’ is coming off losses to Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho and Brendan Allen in his most recent efforts. The Scottish fighter hasn’t won a fight since July of 2023 when he TKO’d Andre Muniz.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Modestas Bukauskas comes out swinging. He is looking to end this fight early. Paul Craig with some oblique kicks. Bukauskas forces the clinch. An odd decision given the success he was having from range. Craig searching for a submission attempt. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ breaks free from the clinch. He lands a good combination and then a takedown late. He leaps forward with some big elbows. A final blow at the horn sends ‘Bearjew’ crashing to the shadow realm. He’s out cold. WOW!

Modestas Bukauskas with a HELLBOW to KO Paul Craig in the last second of the first-round #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kO3q3Al0kN — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) September 6, 2025

INSANE ELBOW 🤯@BalticGladiator gets the KO at the first round buzzer at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/V5j24A8hVB — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

Official UFC Paris Results: Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via KO (elbow) at 4:59 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Bukauskas fight next following his KO victory over Craig this afternoon in France?