UFC Paris Results: Modestas Bukauskas KO’s Paul Craig (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the light heavyweight bout between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig.

Modestas Bukauskas

Bukauskas (19-6 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring wins over Ion Cutelaba, Raffael Cerqueira and Marcin Prachnio in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-10-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. ‘Bearjew’ is coming off losses to Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho and Brendan Allen in his most recent efforts. The Scottish fighter hasn’t won a fight since July of 2023 when he TKO’d Andre Muniz.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Modestas Bukauskas comes out swinging. He is looking to end this fight early. Paul Craig with some oblique kicks. Bukauskas forces the clinch. An odd decision given the success he was having from range. Craig searching for a submission attempt. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ breaks free from the clinch. He lands a good combination and then a takedown late. He leaps forward with some big elbows. A final blow at the horn sends ‘Bearjew’ crashing to the shadow realm. He’s out cold. WOW!

Official UFC Paris Results: Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via KO (elbow) at 4:59 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Bukauskas fight next following his KO victory over Craig this afternoon in France?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Modestas Bukauskas Paul Craig UFC UFC Paris

Related

Mason Jones, Bolaji Oki, UFC Paris, Results, UFC

UFC Paris Results: Mason Jones TKO's Bolaji Oki (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025
UFC Paris, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris: 'Imavov vs. Borralho' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle signs with PFL after UFC release and DBX 3 win

Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Bryan Battle has officially put pen to paper on a PFL contract after being released from the UFC and collecting a recent win in August in the Dirty Boxing Championship ring. Battle is now with the Professional Fighters League and will ply his trade inside the Smart Cage going forward, per an announcement from the promotion on their official X account earlier today.

Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull calls out Arnold Allen for UFC Rio after UFC Paris drama

Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Patricio Pitbull blasted his UFC Paris opponent for missing weight and causing their fight to be scrapped, but the Brazilian combatant quickly turned his attentions to another standout featherweight contender. The man known as Patricio Freire was initially given the assignment to welcome two-division Oktagon MMA champion Losene Keita to the UFC before Keita did not end up hitting the contracted weight, causing the contest to fall out for this Saturday.

Carlos Prates reacts after a win at UFC 319, opposite Prates in an altercation at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in
Nassourdine Imavov

Carlos Prates gets into heated altercation with Nassourdine Imavov's manager at UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates got into it with Nassourdine Imavov’s manager while supporting his teammate at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in.

Losene Keita poses on the scale during the UFC Paris official weigh-ins

Losene Keita breaks social media silence after botched weight cut cancels hyped UFC Paris debut

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025
Dana White and U.S. President Donald Trump appear cageside at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida
UFC

New details on UFC's White House event revealed after card confirmed for 2026

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025

New details have surfaced surrounding UFC CEO Dana White’s plans for the promotion’s card at The White House next year.

Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita UFC Paris fight cancellation
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio 'Pitbull' fuming after UFC Paris fight cancellation, opponent apologizes for weigh-in snafu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy after his opponent failed to make weight for their now cancelled UFC Paris fight.

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22 win
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis gets roasted for revealing UFC aspirations following quick Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Dillon Danis may want a UFC roster spot, but a well-known welterweight has obliterated the idea.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho reveals that he's fine with potentially fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025

UFC star Caio Borralho has revealed how he feels about possibly taking on his friend Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC title.