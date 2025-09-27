Magomed Ankalaev is more intrigued by UFC Perth headliner than key UFC 320 bout

By Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev lords over the UFC light heavyweight division, and while his next challenger is locked in, he does have a clear interest in a pair of upcoming high-stakes clashes at 205 pounds. Ankalaev will defend his belt against the man he claimed it from, Alex Pereira, in the headliner of UFC 320 on October 4th.

While the Russian titleholder is focused on the task at hand in the coming days, Ankalaev is aware of the broader landscape and what could lie next if he gets his ideal outcome against ‘Poatan’. Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg clash this weekend in the UFC Perth main event, while a UFC 320 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree meaningfully informs the title challenger queue at light heavyweight as well.

Speaking to on-site media through the assistance of an interpreter about which of the victors between those two bouts could be in the best standing to get a crack at the crown, Ankalaev said [via MMA Junkie],

“To be honest, the fight this week between [Dominick] Reyes and [Carlos] Ulberg is much more interesting to me because [Prochazka and Rountree] fought for the title multiple times – we’ve watched them in title fights But the fight coming up this week is new guys. I mean, yeah, Reyes fought for the title before, but the other guy, [Ulberg] – I’m interested in this fight more than the other fight.”

Magomed Ankalaev is ready for “whoever is next” post-UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev is ultimately focused on the task at hand in the next pay-per-view offering for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, though. Ankalaev stated [via MMA Junkie],

“Honestly, I don’t care. I am the sitting champion, and whoever is next, I will be ready to defend my throne.”

If Ankalaev moves beyond this sequel clash with Pereira, any permutation of possible victors from those referenced light heavyweight matchups will ultimately be fresh fights for the man some call Big Ank. Khalil Rountree, Jiri Prochazka, Carlos Ulberg, and Dominick Reyes have never shared a cage with Ankalaev as of this writing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser

Tom Aspinall will get a "spectacular win and finish" over Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, says Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski suggests next UFC fight won't happen until 2026, Lerone Murphy reacts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s 2025 schedule inside the Octagon may have ended back in April.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shares grim outlook for Dricus du Plessis' chances of avenging loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on things being much different if Dricus du Plessis ever gets a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322's Islam Makhachev won't make the same mistake Belal Muhammad did, says JDM

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to make the same error that Belal Muhammad made.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Henry Cejudo believes Ronda Rousey returning to UFC is possible

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes his fellow Olympian Ronda Rousey could potentially return to the UFC in the future.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili goes off on "spoiled" Umar Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025
Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev claims he no longer respects Alex Pereira following UFC PI incident

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has said he doesn’t respect Alex Pereira in the wake of their UFC Performance Institute run-in.

Dana White, UFC 315
UFC

UFC Perth loses exciting welterweight fight days before event

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

UFC Perth has taken a blow after Oban Elliott was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight against Jonathan Micallef.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi compares Merab Dvalishvili to GSP ahead of Cory Sandhagen UFC 320 fight

Dylan Bowker - September 25, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has been a longtime Tristar product, so comparing someone to one of his legendary gym compatriots over the years, Georges St. Pierre, is high praise not to be taken lightly. Zahabi drew a comparison between the former two-division champion and the current bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili, ahead of the latter’s next title defense.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping flips last second on his UFC Perth main event prediction

Dylan Bowker - September 25, 2025

Michael Bisping sees the UFC Perth headliner as such an evenly matched fight that he switched his prediction at the last possible moment. Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg will throw down in Australia, with the winner this weekend being well-positioned for potentially the next crack at the 205-pound crown.