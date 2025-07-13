UFC Nashville Results: Jake Matthews stops Chidi Njokuani (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC

Matthews (22-7 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Philip Rowe and Francisco Prado in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Celtic Kid’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Chidi Njokuani (25-11 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos this past March in Las Vegas (see that here). Like Jake Matthews, ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani trade some shots from range. ‘The Celtic Kid’ forces the clinch. ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ with some good shots from in close. Matthews drops for a takedown and gets it. He quickly takes the back as Njokuani stands. Jake locks in a rear-naked choke. It is tight and Chidi is forced to tap. WOW! Quick work for Matthews!

Official UFC Nashville Results: Jake Matthews def. Chidi Njokuani via submission at 1:09 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Matthews fight next following his submission victory over Njokuani this evening in Tennessee?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chidi Njokuani Jake Matthews UFC UFC Nashville

Related

UFC Nashville, Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Results, UFC

UFC Nashville: 'Lewis vs. Teixeira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025
Max Holloway, UFC 317
Max Holloway

Huge question looms over Max Holloway ahead of UFC 318, says MMA analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 11, 2025

Is there a question mark surrounding Max Holloway before his third meeting with Dustin Poirier?

Sean Strickland entrance
Sean Strickland

Popular UFC coach reveals what Sean Strickland must change to reclaim middleweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 11, 2025

A top MMA coach thinks Sean Strickland has been wasting his energy in the wrong spots.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager confirms plans for Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has confirmed plans for a rematch against Alex Pereira later this year.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier calls him a quitter for retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

Jon Jones has responded following recent remarks from Daniel Cormier, suggesting that he’s a quitter for not facing Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones training

Jon Jones reveals the moment he reconsidered his UFC retirement: “I started training again”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025
Austen Lane
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Austen Lane eager to throw down with Vitor Petrino at UFC Nashville: "The dude is always down to brawl"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Austen Lane is glad to be fighting again so soon as he looks to get back into the win column.

Calvin Kattar
UFC

Calvin Kattar believes he's "got something to prove" amid losing streak at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Calvin Kattar believes people are writing him off ahead of UFC Nashville.

Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals his dream main event for proposed UFC event at White House

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Dana White says the proposed UFC event at the White House will be the most stacked card ever.

Caio Borralho, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho believes Khamzat Chimaev will retire after UFC 319: "Some whispers about that"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes Khamzat Chimaev will retire following UFC 319.