UFC Nashville Results: Jake Matthews stops Chidi Njokuani (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani.

Matthews (22-7 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Philip Rowe and Francisco Prado in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Celtic Kid’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Chidi Njokuani (25-11 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos this past March in Las Vegas (see that here). Like Jake Matthews, ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani trade some shots from range. ‘The Celtic Kid’ forces the clinch. ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ with some good shots from in close. Matthews drops for a takedown and gets it. He quickly takes the back as Njokuani stands. Jake locks in a rear-naked choke. It is tight and Chidi is forced to tap. WOW! Quick work for Matthews!

QUICK NIGHT AT THE OFFICE 😤@JakeMatthewsUFC gets the submission win in just over a minute at #UFCNashville! pic.twitter.com/ToifH9A3jQ — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2025

back take

right into the rear naked choke incredible sequence and finishing instincts pic.twitter.com/qdG9P1ormR — William – Open Note Grappling 📝 (@OpenNoteGrapple) July 13, 2025

Official UFC Nashville Results: Jake Matthews def. Chidi Njokuani via submission at 1:09 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Matthews fight next following his submission victory over Njokuani this evening in Tennessee?