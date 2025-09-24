Jimmy Crute expects to submit Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth: ‘It’s about how much he wants to endure’

Jimmy Crute is excited to fight back at home in Australia at UFC Perth.

Crute returned to the win column back in July with a first-round submission win over Marcin Prachnio. It was his first win since October of 2020, as he was 0-3-2 since then. So, when he finally got his hand raised, Crute says it was a major weight off his shoulders.

“I didn’t realize how much pressure I was putting on my shoulders going into that fight,” Crute said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When I got my hand raised, it felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders in a way. I enjoyed it for a night and then set my sights on Perth and started looking ahead.”

After returning to the win column, Crute said the goal was to fight at UFC Perth, and he got his wish.

“I made a callout in New Orleans, but I couldn’t do that. So, whoever the UFC brought to me, I was going to say yes. It was Perth first, opponent second,” Crute said.

Crute is set to take on Ivan Erslan, who is 0-2 in the UFC. Although the opponent was a bit of a surprise, Crute admits he didn’t care who he fought, as all he wanted to do was fight at Perth.

“I seem to bring out the best version of everyone I fight; it’s nothing new. I prepare for the best version of people anyway, so bring it, brother,” Crute said.

Jimmy Crute eyes a submission win at UFC Perth

Although Ivan Erslan is 0-2, Jimmy Crute is expecting a tough out here. He knows Erslan could be fighting for his job, which will make him desperate to get the win.

But, despite that, Crute is expecting to beat Erslan and get a submission win to extend his win streak to two.

“It depends on how he wants to take it. I’m ready for anything, but I have a game plan that I’m ready to impose, I’m pretty confident in it, but if he throws something out that I’m not expecting, I can adjust pretty easily. It’s about how much he wants to endure before he gives me an arm or a neck,” Crute said.

If Crute does get the submission win, he doesn’t care what a win does for him. Instead, he says he just wants to stack up wins and isn’t thinking about the rankings.

“It puts me one step ahead. Just puts me onto the next fight… I don’t care about the rankings, I just care about winning fights,” Crute concluded.