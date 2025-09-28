UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling defeats Rodolfo Bellato (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Navajo Stirling, UFC Perth, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the featured prelim between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato.

Stirling (7-0 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record, with his two most recent wins coming under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since December of 2023 this evening in Perth. ‘The Traitor’ is coming off a no-contest with Paul Craig which was preceded by a majority draw against Jimmy Crute.

Round one of the UFC Perth featured prelim begins and Rodolfo Bellato comes forward aggressively. Navajo Stirling attempts to keep him at bay with some long push kicks and straight punches. Bellato with a left hook and then forces the clinch. He lands a pair of knees the body. Stirling responds with some hard elbows. That allows him to switch the position and back Bellato against the cage. Stirling tries for a spinning elbow as the fighters break apart, but it bounces off the shoulder. Both men connect with hard low kicks. Stirling circles out and resets. He opens up with some power punches. Bellato counters with a powerful knee on the jaw. Stirling eats it and responds with a flurry. Bellato returns fire and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Rodolfo Bellato sprints out of his corner. However, it is Navajo Stirling who has counter offense ready to rock. In rapid succession, the Kiwi fires off a pair of head kicks, followed by a straight right hand. He leaps in with a knee and then fires off some more heavy shots. Stirling dives in on a takedown and gets it. He lands in half guard and starts landing strikes. Bellato complains about a possible foul. The referee tells him to fight on. Stirling slowly but effectively drops down a number of left hands. Bellato scrambles and recovers full guard. He throws up some strikes from off his back and they open up Stirling’s nose. Navajo postures up and lands a fierce elbow. Bellato scrambles and explodes to his feet. Rodolfo Bellato rips a left to the body and a right to the head. He dodges a Stirling counter shot and then sneaks in another left. A late takedown for Bellato spells an end to round two.

The third and final round begins and Navajo Stirling is searching for a takedown early here. He’s feinting and trying to get in on that front leg. Rodolfo Bellato avoids and then begins working for a takedown of his own. “Traitor” succeeds in getting Stirling down for a moment or two, but Navajo quickly gets back up. Both men appear quite fatigued. Bellato shoots, and Stirling shuts it down and lets his hands go. Bellato with a spinning attack, bit he eats a counter right hand and then takes a head kick. Stirling cracks his opponent with a right hand. Bellato responds with jabs and a failed capoeira kick. The fight comes to an end.

Official UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling def. Rodolfo Bellato by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Stirling fight next following his decision victory over Bellato this evening in Australia?

