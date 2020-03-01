UFC Norfolk Results: Felicia Spencer stops Zarah Fairn (Video)

A key women’s featherweight bout between Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn served as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event.

The 29-year-old Canadian, Spencer (7-1 MMA), returns to action for the first time since suffering the first loss of her career to Cris Cyborg at UFC 240 by decision.

Prior to the setback, the ‘Feenom’ was on a seven-fight winning streak. During that stretch Felicia Spencer captured the Invicta Featherweight Championship, and then went on to defeat Megan Anderson via first round stoppage in her Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Zarah Fairn (6-3 MMA) made her promotional debut at UFC 243, where she suffered a first round submission loss to the aforementioned Megan Anderson. Prior to the loss, the French fighter was on a three fight win streak.

Round one begins and Felicia Spencer immediately applies pressure. Good shots from both ladies to start. Spencer backs Fairn against the cage and grabs a hold of her. The fighters clinch as the Canadian searches for the takedown. She gets it and winds up in full mount. Three minutes to work here for Spencer. Fairn has one arm trapped but opts to let it go. She attempts to buck but Spencer is having none of it. Big elbows from the Canadian. She is delivering bombs now. Huge shots from Spencer. Fairn is in all sorts of trouble. This one is all over. Wow! What a performance.

Felicia @FeeNom479 Spencer makes her claim to a featherweight title shot with another first-round finish at #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/p8xgQePn5i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Official UFC Norfolk Result: Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn via TKO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 29, 2020