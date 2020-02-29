Dana White defends Jose Aldo vs. Henry Cejudo booking at UFC 250

UFC President Dana White has defended his decision to book Jose Aldo as the next man to challenge Henry Cejudo for the promotions bantamweight title.

Earlier this week it was announced that the Brazilian legend, Aldo, would be fighting ‘Triple C’ for his bantamweight title at May’s UFC 250 event in Sao Paulo.

The news came as a shock to many fans and fellow fighters, as Jose Aldo is currently on a two-fight losing streak, his latest being a split-decision setback to Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut.

Despite Aldo’s recent skid, and the 135-pound division sporting healthy perennial contenders in Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, Dana White is confident that he made the right decision with the Aldo vs. Cejudo booking.

“I think (Jose Aldo) won. I think the judges got it wrong and I think he won the fight (with Moraes).” White stated in an interview with TMZ. “When you’ve done what Cejudo has done, and he agrees. He text me right after the fight and said ‘Aldo won that fight’. And he wants to fight Aldo. He wants to fight the legend.”

Dana White continued by sending a message to any fight fans criticizing the UFC 250 matchup.

“Then don’t watch it! People are full of shit. People are full of shit. It’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this and Cejudo wants it. The champ-champ, the guy who won belts in two divisions wants to fight Aldo, so what does that mean? Cejduo isn’t a guy running around looking for easy fights.”

