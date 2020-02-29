Tyson Fury’s father gives prediction for potential Anthony Joshua bout

Bareknuckle fighter and father to boxing star Tyson Fury, John Fury is a major influence in his sons’ boxing career. Next up on the Fury family hitlist is Anthony Joshua, who John Fury predicts will be “in tears” if he enters the ring to fight his son.

On February 22nd at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, “The Gyspy King” faced Deontay Wilder in their eagerly anticipated-rematch. Tyson Fury was quick to pressure “The Bronze Bomber”. Wilder fell twice in the bout before Fury cornered him in the seventh round and the referee called a stop the action. Unlike their first bout which ended in a draw, Tyson Fury rose victorious by TKO and claimed the WBC, Ring, and Lineal heavyweight titles.

Now with another statement victory under his belt, Fury has multiple fight options to pick from. He could end up fighting Wilder in a trilogy bout or face fellow British heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in an epic heavyweight showdown.

John Fury initially snubbed the idea of an Anthony Joshua bout, encouraging his son to quit whilst he’s ahead:

“I want my son to retire now,” John Fury he said on UK show, Good Morning Britain. “That is just my opinion. He has done enough, he has got no more to prove. He has proved he is a worthy champion for this country.”

Now Fury Senior seems to have had a change of heart and has predicted the outcome of a heavyweight collision with Joshua:

“You know the aliens are light years ahead of us in brainpower, that’s how my son is in front of Joshua in [terms of] ability.

“He [Joshua] can’t do it! He’s got slow feet, he’s got a few fast hands, he goes 1,2, left-hook, chin stuck in the air. You’ve seen him, he’s blown out of his a** when he gets a bit of pressure put on him. Tyson will do more than pressurise him!

“He’ll be crying after four rounds, tears will be rolling down out of his eyes like marrowfat peas.”

John Fury goes on to reenact Anothy Joshua getting knocked out by his son and summarizes with:

“On the floor, end of. Give me them belts back that you’ve stolen you bum. That’s it.”

He also believes that the two-time unified heavyweight champion is too scared to fight his undefeated son:

“I don’t think he will [fight Fury] because he’s too frightened. He’ll retire before he faces Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King will retire him without even fighting him, and I’ve said it first.”

Check out John Fury’s impassioned fight prediction below: