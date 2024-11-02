UFC Edmonton: ‘Moreno vs. Albazi’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

The Octagon returns to Alberta for tonight’s UFC Edmonton event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

Moreno (21-8-2 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former flyweight champion most recently competed back in February of this year, where he dropped a split decision to Brandon Royval.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since June of 2023, where he earned a split decision victory over Kai Kara-France. The win marked Albazi’s sixth in a row, with four of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

UFC Edmonton is co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez back in July. ‘Thug’ has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) was last seen in action this past March, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot. That setback snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘Cold Blooded’, who appeared to be on the cusp of a title shot before the loss.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Edmonton Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5) –

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125) –

Caio Machado (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205) –

Ariane da Silva (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) –

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) – Stoltzfus def. Barriault via KO (punches) at 4:28 of Round 1

Mike Malott (170.5) vs. Trevin Giles (170) -Malott def. Giles by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC Edmonton Prelims (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135) – Zahabi def. Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Charles Jourdain (135) vs. Victor Henry (135) – Jourdain def. Henry via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:43 of Round 2

Jack Shore (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145) – Zalal def. Shore via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 0:59 of Round 2

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264) – Romanov def. Nascimento by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135) – Sidey def. Armfield by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5) – Gibson def. Anheliger by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125) – Horth def. Petrovic by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Edmonton main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi?

