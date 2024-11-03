UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the women’s flyweight co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.

Namajunas (13-6 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez back in July. ‘Thug’ has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) was last seen in action this past March, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Manon Fiorot. That setback snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘Cold Blooded’, who appeared to be on the cusp of a title shot before the loss.

Round one of the UFC Edmonton co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas comes out quickly and takes the center of the cage. Erin Blanchfield is circling to her right. ‘Thug’ stings her with a jab. She lands another as Erin attempted a counter hook. Blanchfield misses with a high kick. Rose lands a nice low kick. She lands another but eats a low kick in return from Blanchfield. Both ladies appear happy to keep the fight standing in the early going. Erin misses with a high kick. Rose does the same with a low kick attempt. ‘Cold Blooded’ with a 1-2. Rose Namajunas replies with a low kick. Erin Blanchfield goes to the body with a straight right. Namajunas counters with a nice punch over the top. Rose with three straight left jabs. Blanchfield with a 1-2 and then a knee to the body. She comes forward with a high kick and then a good right. She is starting to turn up the volume late in the round. The horn sounds to end the first frame.

Round two of the UFC Edmonton co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas comes out pumping her jab. The fighters exchange good shots in the pocket. ‘Thug’ with a crisp left jab. Blanchfield charges forward with a flurry, but nothing connects with any real power. Erin connects with a good straight right. Rose lands a big left hook. Blanchfield forces the clinch and pushes Namajunas against the cage. Rose lands a reverse throw and winds up on top. She chooses to stand back up and we are back to striking. ‘Thug’ with a sharp right hand up the middle. She goes to the body with a pair of hooks. She is definitely the more technical striker in this one. Still, Blanchfield continues to charge forward with punches of her own. She lands a front kick to the body of Rose and then charges in with a 1-2. She pushes Namajunas against the fence and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Edmonton co-main event begins and Erin Blanchfield attacks with an early flurry of punches. Rose Namajunas calmly slips away and circles out. Blanchfield with another flurry and then a low kick. Rose with a left hand. Erin with a body kick. Namajunas looks for a single leg takedown, but it is not there. Blanchfield forces the clinch and backs Rose up against the cage. She scores a takedown. Rose attempts to sweep, but ‘Cold Blooded’ is able to remain on top. Erin Blanchfield is working from half guard now. Not much offense as of yet. Erin finally works in a couple of right hands. Rose Namajunas gets back to full guard and we will head to round four.

Round four of the UFC Edmonton co-headliner begins and ‘Thug Rose’ is looking to keep Erin Blanchfield at distance early. She is pumping her jab and using some good footwork to do so. ‘Cold Blooded’ eventually cuts Rose off and forces the clinch. She looks for a takedown, but Namajunas avoids and circles out. Both ladies with some good shots in the pocket now. Rose Namajunas with a sneaky left hook that finds the mark. She lands another as Erin swings and misses with a right. Blanchfield changes levels and gets deep on a double leg takedown attempt. Somehow Rose avoids being taken down and is able to circle back out to distance. Blanchfield with a right hand. Rose with a left. Erin attempts two more punches before the horn, but neither find a home.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Edmonton co-main event begins and Erin Blanchfield comes forward with a flurry of big punches. Rose Namajunas dives on a single leg takedown attempt but is unable to complete the takedown. ‘Cold Blooded’ gets in deep on a double leg takedown attempt and this time she gets it. She moves to full mount, but Rose quickly scrambles back to half guard. Blanchfield passes to side control and looks for a crucifix. She locks it up and Rose Namajunas is in all sorts of trouble now. Rose escapes and eventually scrambles up to her feet. Erin Blanchfield still has a hold of her and lands a couple of knees the mid-section. More clinch work from ‘Cold Blooded’ to close out the fight.

Official UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Who would you like to see Blanchfield fight next following her victory over Namajunas this evening in Edmonton?