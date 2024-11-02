Alexandre Pantoja makes the case for his fight being the main event of UFC 310

Pantoja pushes for UFC 310 main event

“I heard about Belal [being] hurt like two days ago in my gym before and I said, ‘It’s right?,’” Pantoja told MMA Fighting. “But it’s just talk, the guys just talking about it and then [earlier] I just seen the video [with him] in hospital with his feet. That’s a real, real problem on there, and this happens [at] a lot in the MMA gyms, some infections [on] the floor, they go to the gym. … I just [have] one main event in my life — in my last fight [at UFC 301] in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, and I know there’s some difference [fighting in that spot].

“I’m super excited, I’m the main event right now,” Pantoja said. “OK, I don’t talk too much, I’m from Brazil, my English is not so good but I think everybody has a good opportunity to see one of the best [fights] of the year. [The UFC signs] Asakura, the Japanese star, the champion from Japan for long years. I’m super happy with that crossover. I think it all the MMA fans want to see more of that. I [was] talking about [this] in the gym, we have Johnny Eblen in my gym. He’s a Bellator champ, I think about, maybe you have to bring him to UFC.

“That’s what everybody wants to see: The best [in the] UFC versus another promotion, another champion for all the world, and I have the opportunity. I’m very happy with the opponent for me, and more because I have [fought in main] events and Asakura [is] very popular in Japan, and I know [that] the Japanese buy a lot of pay-per-views too. That’s very good.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Should he get the honor of being the main event? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!