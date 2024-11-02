Alexandre Pantoja makes the case for his fight being the main event of UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - November 2, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja has made the case for his fight serving as the main event of UFC 310 next month.

Alexandre Pantoja

At UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight championship against UFC newcomer Kai Asakura. As you can imagine, this move took many by surprise – but it also led to a great deal of excitement.

They were initially scheduled to be the co-main event of the evening. Now, though, they’re currently the main event by default after Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov was scrapped from the card.

In a recent interview, Pantoja made the case for him vs Asakura remaining as the main event as opposed to a short notice replacement title fight.

Pantoja pushes for UFC 310 main event

“I heard about Belal [being] hurt like two days ago in my gym before and I said, ‘It’s right?,’” Pantoja told MMA Fighting. “But it’s just talk, the guys just talking about it and then [earlier] I just seen the video [with him] in hospital with his feet. That’s a real, real problem on there, and this happens [at] a lot in the MMA gyms, some infections [on] the floor, they go to the gym. … I just [have] one main event in my life — in my last fight [at UFC 301] in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, and I know there’s some difference [fighting in that spot].

“I’m super excited, I’m the main event right now,” Pantoja said. “OK, I don’t talk too much, I’m from Brazil, my English is not so good but I think everybody has a good opportunity to see one of the best [fights] of the year. [The UFC signs] Asakura, the Japanese star, the champion from Japan for long years. I’m super happy with that crossover. I think it all the MMA fans want to see more of that. I [was] talking about [this] in the gym, we have Johnny Eblen in my gym. He’s a Bellator champ, I think about, maybe you have to bring him to UFC.

“That’s what everybody wants to see: The best [in the] UFC versus another promotion, another champion for all the world, and I have the opportunity. I’m very happy with the opponent for me, and more because I have [fought in main] events and Asakura [is] very popular in Japan, and I know [that] the Japanese buy a lot of pay-per-views too. That’s very good.”

Should he get the honor of being the main event? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

