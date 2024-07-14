UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.

Ponzinibbio (29-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 in April of last year. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Muslim Salikhov (20-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening. The 40-year-old Russian is coming off losses to Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby respectively.

Round one of the UFC Denver co-main event begins and Salikhov opens with a pair of kicks, one to the body and one to the lead leg. He comes forward and just misses with a high kick attempt. Santiago Ponzinibbio looks to close the distance. He swings and misses with a right hand. Muslim Salikhov comes forward and lands a short left hook. He follows that up with another kick to the body. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ swings and misses with a big right hand. More good low kicks from the 40-year-old Russian. Ponzinibbio applies some pressure and connects with a right hand after missing with a left. He forces the clinch but Salikhov quickly breaks free. A big right hand appears to stumble the Argentinian. Muslim Salikhov leaps in with a left hook that partially connects. Santiago Ponzinibbio returns fire with a 1-2. The fighters trade shots in the pocket and a body shot from ‘Ponz’ sends Muslim down to one knee. He’s back and throwing right away, however. Salikhov with a nice check left hook. Santiago Ponzinibbio with a good punch that causes a cut on the bridge of the nose of the Russian. Salikhov with a right hand before the horn sounds to end an entertaining round one.

Round two of the UFC Denver co-main event begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes out quickly with a 1-2 and then a kick to the body that falls short. He’s looking to setup his right hand. Muslim Salikhov keeps him at bay with a spinning back kick. Another spinning attempt from the Russian, but this one fails to hit the mark. Salikhov with a spinning wheel kick that partially connects to the face of the Argentine. Santiago Ponzinibbio returns fire with a two-punch combination but then gets caught by an uppercut. He shakes that off and lands another good right hand. Salikhov shoots for a takedown and gets it for all of a second. ‘Ponz’ is back up and looking to close the distance. He lands a nice left hook and then a right hand over the top. One minute remains in the second frame. Both men swing and miss with hooks in the pocket. Santiago shoots for a takedown and gets it. Muslim is trying to scoot to the cage to wall walk. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Denver co-main event begins and Muslim Salikhov comes forward quickly. He lands a left hook and then a kick to the body. Santiago Ponzinibbio counters with a big right hand over the top. He follows that up with a nice 1-2. Salikhov answers with a short left. ‘Ponz’ with a low kick. Muslim misses with a high kick attempt. Salikhov with a kick to the body and then a left hook. Ponzinibbio forces the clinch and lands a knee. Muslim Salikhov breaks free and circles off the cage. He lands a nice low kick. Santiago Ponzinibbio shoots in for a takedown. He can’t get it but forces the Russian up against the cage. The crowd is growing restless, but this is a pretty good fight in all fairness. The Argentinian drags the Russian down and looks for a choke. He gives up on that and proceeds to grapple for better position. Muslim is landing some short shots form off his back. He eventually scrambles back to his feet. ‘Ponz’ still has him in the clinch and that is where this fight will end as the horn sounds.

Official UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

