Pros react after Jean Silva TKO’s Drew Dober at UFC Denver

Tonight’s UFC Denver main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Dober (27-14 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano in his most previous effort this past February. The 35-year-old had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (14-2 MMA) entered the cage boasting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. The Brazilian had earned stoppage wins in twelve of his thirteen career victories ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s ‘Dober vs. Silva’ bout resulted in a coming out party for Jean Silva. The Brazilian was able to batter Drew Dober with a barrage of spinning elbows, which ultimately resulted in a nasty cut over the Denver native’s right eye. After connecting with some big shots in the early stages of round three, including another violent elbow, referee Herb Dean called in the doctor to assess Dober’s cut. The doctor quickly called off the bout and Silva was handed the TKO victory.

Official UFC Denver Result: Jean Silva def. Drew Dober via TKO (cut) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dober vs. Silva’ below:

Short notice fights against dober are tough lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

This fight is gonna be craaaazy #UFCDenver — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

Very fun round! Let’s go boys!! #UFCDenver — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 14, 2024

The counter step back left hook of Silva is catching Dober on the way into the pocket. Dobers corner want him to draw it out — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) July 14, 2024

Are these the two nicest guys fighting each other?? lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

Oh shit! Saved by the bell!! #UFCDenver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Dober is covered in blood and still hasn’t been dropped, that man is tough #UFCDenver #FOTN — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Jean Silva defeating Drew Dober at UFC Denver:

Silva is a problem in two weight classes #UFCDenver — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

Alla BJ Penn 🩸 #UFCDenver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Gotta stop the fight..that cut is GROSS 🤢!!!!! #UFCDenver — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 14, 2024

His eye is a mess! #UFCDenver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 14, 2024

Man them spinning elbow timing was nasty great fight by both man — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 14, 2024

