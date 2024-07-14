Pros react after Jean Silva TKO’s Drew Dober at UFC Denver

By Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Jean Silva.

Dober (27-14 MMA) entered the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano in his most previous effort this past February. The 35-year-old had gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (14-2 MMA) entered the cage boasting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC 303. The Brazilian had earned stoppage wins in twelve of his thirteen career victories ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s ‘Dober vs. Silva’ bout resulted in a coming out party for Jean Silva. The Brazilian was able to batter Drew Dober with a barrage of spinning elbows, which ultimately resulted in a nasty cut over the Denver native’s right eye. After connecting with some big shots in the early stages of round three, including another violent elbow, referee Herb Dean called in the doctor to assess Dober’s cut. The doctor quickly called off the bout and Silva was handed the TKO victory.

Official UFC Denver Result: Jean Silva def. Drew Dober via TKO (cut) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dober vs. Silva’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jean Silva defeating Drew Dober at UFC Denver:

Who would you like to see Jean Silva fight next following his TKO victory over Drew Dober this evening in Colorado?

