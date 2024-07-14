UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Namajunas (12-6 MMA) was originally slated to collide with Maycee Barber in tonight’s event headliner, but ‘The Future’ was forced to withdraw from the contest and was replaced by Cortez.

‘Thug Rose’ last competed back in March of this year, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Ribas. The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former strawweight queen, as Namajunas had previously suffered setbacks to Manon Fiorot and Carla Esparza respectively.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (11-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC Denver main event sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jasmine Jasudavicius in September of last year. The 30-year-old has won all five of her Octagon appearances by way of decision.

Round one of the UFC Denver main event begins and Rose Namajunas lands a low kick to start. Tracy Cortez with a jab that falls short. ‘Thug Rose’ lands another low kick. She just misses with a left hook, but then connects with a sharp 1-2. Cortez replies with a 1-2 of her own. Another good right hand connects for the former strawweight champion. Cortez looks to close the distance but gets caught with a big jab. A second jab sits down Tracy Cortez. ‘Thug’ quickly pounces on her fallen opponent and leaps into her guard. She eventually opts to standup and tells Tracy to do the same. Back on the feet and Cortez lands a jab. Rose Namajunas replies with two of her own. The ladies trade left hands. Rose’s punches appear to have more zip. She lands a straight left and then just misses with a right hand over the top. Cortez with a high kick that gets blocked. Cortez’s right eye is busted up. Still, she comes forward and lands a nice right hand. Under one minute remains in the opening frame. Rose with a low kick. Tracy Cortez answers with one of her own. She lands another and then avoids a 1-2 from ‘Thug’. Rose connects with a hard low kick. She’s looking to setup a left hook. The horn sounds to end round one.

Rose Namajunas knocks down Tracy Cortez#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/ANGYHmu1hL — Sideline Recaps (@SidelineRecaps) July 14, 2024

Round two of the UFC Denver main event begins and Tracy Cortez comes out firing early. She lands a decent jab, but then eats one in return from Rose Namajunas. Both ladies are firing off big punches in the pocket now. Cortez with a high kick that partially connects. She shoots in and scores a big takedown. Rose looks to get back to her feet but gives up her back. Following a scramble, Cortez locks up a guillotine choke. Namajunas breaks free and we are back to range. This is a much better round for Tracy Cortez. She’s trading shot for shot with Rose Namajunas this round. Cortez misses with a front kick up the middle. Rose lands a right hand and then shoots in and scores a takedown. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC Denver headliner begins and Tracy Cortez once again comes out quickly with a 1-2. Rose Namajunas answers with a high kick and then shoots in and scores an early takedown. ‘Thug’ quickly moves to full mount and has a ton of time to work. She begins softening Tracy up with some right hands. Cortez scrambles and is able to work her way back up to her feet. That doesn’t last long as Rose quickly slams her back down to the mat. Namajunas moves right back into full mount and there is still two minutes on the clock. Tracy Cortez looks to scramble but gives up her back. Rose Namajunas immediately looks to secure a rear-naked choke. Cortez escapes and gets back up to her feet. Rose with a 1-2 that fails to connect. She lands a nice front kick. Tracy Cortez returns fire with one of her own. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Denver main event begins and Cortez opens with a pair of low kicks. She connects with a good combination and Rose opts to force the clinch. Cortez with a good knee to the body and Namajunas let’s go. Good shots from both ladies in the pocket. Rose Namajunas shoots in and scores a big takedown. She immediately moves to the back of Cortez, but Tracy is able to stand up in the process. ‘Thug’ is still draped all over her. Cortez eventually breaks free and is now back to range. She comes forward with a 1-2. Not sure if either strike really landed. Namajunas with a crisp jab. Tracy Cortez with a right hook that finds the mark. She shoots in and scores a late takedown. Namajunas uses a whizzer to get back up to her feet. Cortez lands a knee to the body. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Denver main event begins and Cortez was told by her corner that she needs a finish. She comes out aggressively, but Rose Namajunas is first to land with a low kick. Cortez goes to the body with a kick and then lands a nice left hook. ‘Thug’ goes to the body with a right hand. Tracy Cortez forces the clinch and pushes Rose up against the cage. Namajunas switches the position. The fighters separate and we are back to range. Under sixty seconds remain and Cortez lands a nice combination. Rose Namajunas answers with a hard left hook. Tracy continues to press forward and throw leather. Rose forces the clinch and the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas def. Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Namajunas fight next following her victory over Cortez this evening in Colorado?