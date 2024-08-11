UFC champion Alex Pereira speaks out on past alcohol addiction: “It was very difficult for me”

By Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has discussed his past alcohol addiction in an effort to help others.

Alex Pereira

Pereira has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars, but life wasn’t always glamorous for “Poatan.” The Brazilian bruiser struggled with alcohol consumption, and admits he didn’t have the support system that he has now to make better decisions.

Now that Pereira has overcome that addiction, he is sharing his story to aid those who are going through his past demons.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REVEALS HE’LL ONLY MOVE TO HEAVYWEIGHT FOR JON JONES SUPERFIGHT

Alex Pereira Discusses Past Alcohol Addiction & How He Pushed Through

Alex Pereira and his mentor, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, recently spoke to young people in Connecticut who are battling addiction. The session was filmed and posted on Pereira’s official YouTube channel.

“Poatan” revealed that he began struggling with alcohol use at a very young age.

“Well, since I was 12 years old, I’ve always had a tendency to drink alcohol,” Pereira said. “It was very difficult for me. Every year that passed, it was increasing. There was a time when I decided to stop.”

Pereira said it was difficult for him to gain access to the resources he needed to overcome his addiction.

“Now, where I lived, I didn’t have the knowledge of medical help or a group of people like what is happening here.”

Teixeira helped translate for Pereira, who was happy to reveal that he defeated those inner demons.

“So after four years with the battle, you know going back and forth with alcohol, and after four years he’s finally got it.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the SAMHSA’s National Helpline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can reach out to the free and confidential helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Serghei Spivac

Serghei Spivac explains why he didn't call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024
Jailton Almeida
Sergei Spivac

Jailton Almeida calls out Serghei Spivac following UFC Vegas 95: "I want to fight, bro"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Serghei Spivac didn’t want to mention any names after submitting Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95, but he ended up being called out by Jailton Almeida.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reacts after recent opponent Bruno Silva receives suspension for violating the UFC's anti-doping policy

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Chris Weidman is reacting after his most recent opponent Bruno Silva received a six-month suspension for violating the UFC anti-doping policy.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 95 Bonus Report: Serghei Spivac one of three fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2.

Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

MMA Community reacts after Serghei Spivac exacts revenge on Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 95

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event was headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Marcin Tybura taking on Serghei Spivac.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Chepe Mariscal
Damon Jackson

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the co-main event between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal.

Chris Gutierrez
Quang Le

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.

Darren Till, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Dana White
Darren Till

Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: "He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want"

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is explaining why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad.

Charles 'Krazy Horse' Bennett, MMA, Submission
MMA News

Video | Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett snaps 21-fight losing skid with submission win

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett snapped his 21-fight losing skid at last night’s Island Fights 84 event in Pensacola, Florida.