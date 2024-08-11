UFC champion Alex Pereira speaks out on past alcohol addiction: “It was very difficult for me”

Alex Pereira Discusses Past Alcohol Addiction & How He Pushed Through

Alex Pereira and his mentor, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, recently spoke to young people in Connecticut who are battling addiction. The session was filmed and posted on Pereira’s official YouTube channel.

“Poatan” revealed that he began struggling with alcohol use at a very young age.

“Well, since I was 12 years old, I’ve always had a tendency to drink alcohol,” Pereira said. “It was very difficult for me. Every year that passed, it was increasing. There was a time when I decided to stop.”

Pereira said it was difficult for him to gain access to the resources he needed to overcome his addiction.

“Now, where I lived, I didn’t have the knowledge of medical help or a group of people like what is happening here.”

Teixeira helped translate for Pereira, who was happy to reveal that he defeated those inner demons.

“So after four years with the battle, you know going back and forth with alcohol, and after four years he’s finally got it.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the SAMHSA’s National Helpline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can reach out to the free and confidential helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).