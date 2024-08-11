Serghei Spivac explains why he didn’t call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win
Serghei Spivac has revealed why he decided against calling someone out at UFC Vegas 95.
Spivac turned in a quick and impressive showing against Marcin Tybura in their rematch this past Saturday night. While Tybura took their first meeting via unanimous decision back in 2020, Spivac turned the tables with a submission victory in under two minutes this go-around.
During his post-fight interview, Spivac declined to call someone out specifically. All the Moldovan heavyweight wants is to fight someone ranked above him.
Serghei Spivac on Not Wanting to Mention Names After UFC Vegas 95
Oftentimes, MMA fighters are encouraged to call out potential opponents after a big win. That’s exactly what happened with Serghei Spivac this weekend considering that he notched a highlight reel finish.
During the UFC Vegas 95 post-fight press conference, Spivac explained why he isn’t one to name drop fighters (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“When people ask me what’s next, it’s very hard to say because a lot of things can change in the heavyweight division really quickly,” Spivac said through an interpreter at the post-fight news conference. “So it’s really good for me when the UFC says who is next, as opposed to having to choose. I understand the (events) happen every single Saturday, every single week, so I’ll wait and I’ll see. We’ll see what’s next.”
Spivac did end up receiving a cordial challenge from fellow top 10 UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian grappler took to his X account to call out Spivac, who responded by saying Almeida should be allowed to start training, implying that he’d take the bout if offered.
It appears the UFC matchmakers have a pivotal heavyweight clash on their laps. Whether or not they move forward with the fight remains to be seen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sergei Spivac UFC