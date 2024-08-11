Serghei Spivac explains why he didn’t call out next opponent following UFC Vegas 95 win

Serghei Spivac on Not Wanting to Mention Names After UFC Vegas 95

Oftentimes, MMA fighters are encouraged to call out potential opponents after a big win. That’s exactly what happened with Serghei Spivac this weekend considering that he notched a highlight reel finish.

During the UFC Vegas 95 post-fight press conference, Spivac explained why he isn’t one to name drop fighters (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“When people ask me what’s next, it’s very hard to say because a lot of things can change in the heavyweight division really quickly,” Spivac said through an interpreter at the post-fight news conference. “So it’s really good for me when the UFC says who is next, as opposed to having to choose. I understand the (events) happen every single Saturday, every single week, so I’ll wait and I’ll see. We’ll see what’s next.”

Spivac did end up receiving a cordial challenge from fellow top 10 UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian grappler took to his X account to call out Spivac, who responded by saying Almeida should be allowed to start training, implying that he’d take the bout if offered.

It appears the UFC matchmakers have a pivotal heavyweight clash on their laps. Whether or not they move forward with the fight remains to be seen.