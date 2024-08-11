Merab Dvalishvili details beef with Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch: “He was very disrespectful to me”

Merab Dvalishvili Not A Fan of Sean O’Malley’s Coach

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Merab Dvalishvili made it clear that there is no love lost between himself and coach Tim Welch.

“I have a problem with his coach, Tim,” Dvalishvili said. “He was very disrespectful to me and he was doing stupid [stuff] and not respectful [things]. Any real coach should never do that, whatever he was doing. Try do the same thing in basketball or let’s try to do the same thing in a football game. They will give you a disqualification. Only the UFC can you get out of this. Coach your guy, coach your fighter. Don’t be disrespectful to the opponent. What kind of people does this? Only a snake person does this.

“Even now he’s talking on his podcast, like making fun of my height, making fun of my nose, even now some fans said some stupid things. Nothing is real. He’s making up some stories about me, which is not true. He deserves [me] to smack his face. That’s what I told Sean O’Malley. ‘Hey Sean, tell your coach to shut his mouth,’ because I was so pissed when I saw all these videos, how he does stupid things, how he talks stupid. I told him to shut his mouth.”

Dvalishvili will need to put his attention solely on O’Malley ahead of his massive UFC title opportunity on September 14th inside the Sphere in Las Vegas.