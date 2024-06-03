Suablack battles Kiamran Nabati at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 68’s bout lineup has been bolstered with an explosive all-striking matchup, pitting Suablack Tor Pran49 against Kiamran Nabati.

Suablack Tor Pran49

This bantamweight Muay Thai clash promises to warm up fans at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28, for the headlining acts.

The Asian primetime event puts the spotlight on a highly anticipated duel. Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella meet for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Meanwhile, Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes on a side quest against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai co-main event.

Suablack has made a significant impact since joining ONE Championship.

With six fights and six wins, he has consistently lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him.

Renowned for his devastating kicks and lethal combinations, the Thai striker initially notched four consecutive highlight-reel knockouts under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

These impressive performances led him to land a spot on the promotion’s main roster.

This past April, Suablack authored a dominant decision victory over Vladimir Kuzmin, a teammate of his upcoming opponent.

Kiamran Nabati looks to conquer another Thai star in Suablack Tor Pran49

On the flip side, Kiamran Nabati has been making rapid strides in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

His promotional debut in September 2023 saw him secure a thrilling decision victory over Pongsiri PK Saenchai, extending his flawless professional record to 19-0.

The Russian spitfire reported for duty this past March, clinching a hard-fought win over Avatar PK Saenchai.

In his next outing, Nabati faces his toughest challenge yet in another Thai superstar such as Suablack Tor Pran49.

Stepping into enemy territory once again, Nabati is determined to prove that he belongs among the elite of the division.

