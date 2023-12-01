Paulo Costa responds to UFC 299 challenge from Robert Whittaker: “It’s adorable”

Paulo Costa is responding to the UFC 299 challenge he received from Robert Whittaker.

UFC 299 will take place on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, at a TBD location.

It was Whittaker who tagged Costa in an Instagram post with the hashtag:

“UFC 299? “Let’s give it another go …”

‘The Reaper’ (24-7 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) this past July at UFC 290.

Whittaker and Costa have never actually fought in the Octagon, although they have had their opportunities. In February of this year at UFC 284 the two were to meet but Costa (14-2 MMA) was pulled from the bout due to illness. Prior to that, in April 0f 2021 ‘Borrachina’ was scheduled to fight Whittaker but that too didn’t happen due to Costa falling ill a month out from the fight.

Apparently Whittaker, by posting to Instagram, is willing to try a third attempt at getting Costa into the cage.

Paulo Costa was quick to respond on both Instagram and Twitter:

Tamara showed me this. Why are u TAGGING ME Robert, do u really want this fight?👀 it’s adorable , if it’s affirmative 👍 that deal is done ✅🧃

Feb is time enough to me , what do u think? pic.twitter.com/k3sVgNmcJD — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 30, 2023

“Tamara showed me this. Why are u TAGGING ME Robert, do u really want this fight? it’s adorable, if it’s affirmative that deal is done Feb is time enough to me, what do u think?”

So, there you have it, Costa is in, or so he says, and would even like to move up the timeframe from March to February of 2024.

Costa, 32, has not fought in over a year, his last bout was in August of 2022 at UFC 278 where he defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by unanimous decision.

Would you like to see Costa vs. Whittaker? Any predictions for the outcome of such a fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!