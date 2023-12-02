UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Live Results

Dariush (22-5-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Charles Oliveira in his most recent effort at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that setback, the 34-year-old had put together an eight-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting two-fight winning streak, defeating Damir Ismagulov last December and Joaquim Silva this past June.

UFC Austin is co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Bobby Green taking on Jalin Turner.

Green (31-14-1 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a 33-second knockout victory over Grant Dawson in October. ‘King’ has gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his last five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after dropping split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Tarantula’ had put together a five-fight win streak.

Also featured on the UFC Austin main card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Sean Brady taking on Kelvin Gastelum.

Brady (15-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022. The Philadelphia native has gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division for the first time since defeating Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200 in July of 2016. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, earning wins over Chris Curtis and Ian Heinisch in that stretch.

UFC Austin Main Card at 7pm EST on ESPN/ESPN+/:

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan –

Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner –

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo –

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum –

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva –

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus – Stoltzfus def. Soriano via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 2

UFC Austin Prelims at 4pm EST on ESPN+:

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila – Tate def. Avila via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3

Cody Brundage vs. Zachary Reese – Brundage def. Reese via KO (slam) at 1:49 of Round 1

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki – Klose def. Solecki via KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria – Bellato def. Potieria via TKO (punches) at 4:17 of Round 2

Jared Gooden vs. Wellington Turman – Gooden def. Turman via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:11 of Round 2

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth – Hardy def. Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Austin main event?

