UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner KO’s Bobby Green (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the co-main event between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Green (31-15-1 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a 33-second knockout victory over Grant Dawson in October. ‘King’ has gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his last five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (14-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after dropping split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Tarantula’ had put together a five-fight win streak.

Round one of the UFC Austin c0-main event begins and Bobby Green lands a good left hand. Jalin Turner responds with a big right. Both men seem happy to stand and trade early here. Green with a good right hand. Turner answers with a good 1-2 and then a big left. He goes upstairs with a high kick, but it is blocked. Green is talking to him now. Another kick from Turner, this time a question mark kick. He comes forward with a big combination and ‘King’ goes down. Huge ground and pound from Turner and Bobby Green is out cold. The referee hasn’t stepped in, and Turner continues to fire away. Finally the bout is called off but that was way too late. Still, what an impressive showing from Turner.

Official UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via KO in Round 1

