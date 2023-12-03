UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner KO’s Bobby Green (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the co-main event between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Green (31-15-1 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a 33-second knockout victory over Grant Dawson in October. ‘King’ has gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his last five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (14-7 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after dropping split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Tarantula’ had put together a five-fight win streak.

Round one of the UFC Austin c0-main event begins and Bobby Green lands a good left hand. Jalin Turner responds with a big right. Both men seem happy to stand and trade early here. Green with a good right hand. Turner answers with a good 1-2 and then a big left. He goes upstairs with a high kick, but it is blocked. Green is talking to him now. Another kick from Turner, this time a question mark kick. He comes forward with a big combination and ‘King’ goes down. Huge ground and pound from Turner and Bobby Green is out cold. The referee hasn’t stepped in, and Turner continues to fire away. Finally the bout is called off but that was way too late. Still, what an impressive showing from Turner.

Official UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Turner fight next following his knockout victory over Green tonight in Texas?

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Jalin Turner UFC UFC Austin

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, UFC
Sean Brady

Pros react after Sean Brady submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

A highly anticipated middleweight bout Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady took place on tonight’s UFC Austin main card.

Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady stops Kelvin Gastelum (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady.

UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Live Results
Beneil Dariush

UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

BJ Penn, UFC, MMA, GOAT
BJ Penn

Anthony Pettis labels BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT of MMA: “Without BJ, none of this would even be possible”

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023

Anthony Pettis has labelled BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT of MMA.

Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage believes he can "break" Zach Reese at UFC Austin: "I'm not a guy they feed people to"

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023
Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Arman Tsarukyan says he'll be "the best lightweight in the world" after UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan plans to make a statement at UFC Austin.

Donald Trump and Colby Covington
Donald Trump

WATCH | Donald Trump announces plans to attend Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump will attend UFC 296 on Colby Covington’s behalf.

Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida becomes the latest to call for UFC 300 fight: "I've always wanted to be part of that"

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Longtime lightweight contender Clay Guida is the latest to call for a fight at UFC 300.

UFC

Jamahal Hill's manager releases statement following alleged assault of his older brother

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Jamahal Hill’s manager has released a statement hours after the former UFC champion was arrested.