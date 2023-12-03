UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady stops Kelvin Gastelum (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady.

Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Brady (15-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022. The Philadelphia native has gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division for the first time since defeating Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200 in July of 2016. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, earning wins over Chris Curtis and Ian Heinisch in that stretch.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and the fighters clinch up early. Sean Brady forces Kelvin Gastelum up against the cage and scores a quick takedown. He immediately moves to the back and locks in both hooks. Just under four minutes to work from this dominant position. Brady is looking to secure a rear-naked choke but ‘KG’ is doing a good job of defending thus far. Gastelum scrambles and is able to take top position. He lands a few shots before Brady scrambles up to his feet. The Philadelphia native lands a good jab and then a body kick. He shoots in and scores another takedown. Brady quickly moves to Gastelum’s back again and begins working for a submission. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Kelvin Gastelum comes forward quickly. He lands a jab. Sean Brady replies with a pair of kicks. He proceeds to shoot in and score another double leg takedown. ‘KG’ is really struggling to keep this fight on the feet. Brady moves to half guard and then quickly slides into mount. Gastelum is able to get back to half guard but that doesn’t last long. Sean is back in mount and starting to rain down punishment. Gastelum looks to explode but fails to get back to his feet. Big shots from the top by Brady. Kelvin Gastelum gives up his back. Brady is just smothering him here. He’s seemingly two steps ahead of everything. One minute remains in round two. Brady continues to work short punches from the full mount position. Kelvin looks to scramble but gives up his back. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Sean Brady gets another quick takedown. He immediately begins searching for a submission and locks up a kimura. This is tight and Kelvin Gastelum has no choice but to tapout. WOW!

Official UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Brady fight next following his submission victory over Gastelum tonight in Texas?

Related

Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, UFC

Pros react after Sean Brady submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Live Results
Beneil Dariush

UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

BJ Penn, UFC, MMA, GOAT
BJ Penn

Anthony Pettis labels BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT of MMA: “Without BJ, none of this would even be possible”

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023

Anthony Pettis has labelled BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT of MMA.

Cody Brundage
UFC

Cody Brundage believes he can "break" Zach Reese at UFC Austin: "I'm not a guy they feed people to"

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Cody Brundage wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Arman Tsarukyan says he'll be "the best lightweight in the world" after UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan plans to make a statement at UFC Austin.

Donald Trump and Colby Covington

WATCH | Donald Trump announces plans to attend Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023
Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida becomes the latest to call for UFC 300 fight: "I've always wanted to be part of that"

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Longtime lightweight contender Clay Guida is the latest to call for a fight at UFC 300.

UFC

Jamahal Hill's manager releases statement following alleged assault of his older brother

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Jamahal Hill’s manager has released a statement hours after the former UFC champion was arrested.

Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green
Bobby Green

WATCH | Arman Tsarukyan grabs Bobby Green by throat in altercation at hotel

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

New footage of the hotel altercation between Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green has been released.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after assaulting his brother

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been arrested for domestic violence.