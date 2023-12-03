UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady stops Kelvin Gastelum (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady.

Brady (15-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022. The Philadelphia native has gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division for the first time since defeating Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200 in July of 2016. ‘KG’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights, earning wins over Chris Curtis and Ian Heinisch in that stretch.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and the fighters clinch up early. Sean Brady forces Kelvin Gastelum up against the cage and scores a quick takedown. He immediately moves to the back and locks in both hooks. Just under four minutes to work from this dominant position. Brady is looking to secure a rear-naked choke but ‘KG’ is doing a good job of defending thus far. Gastelum scrambles and is able to take top position. He lands a few shots before Brady scrambles up to his feet. The Philadelphia native lands a good jab and then a body kick. He shoots in and scores another takedown. Brady quickly moves to Gastelum’s back again and begins working for a submission. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Kelvin Gastelum comes forward quickly. He lands a jab. Sean Brady replies with a pair of kicks. He proceeds to shoot in and score another double leg takedown. ‘KG’ is really struggling to keep this fight on the feet. Brady moves to half guard and then quickly slides into mount. Gastelum is able to get back to half guard but that doesn’t last long. Sean is back in mount and starting to rain down punishment. Gastelum looks to explode but fails to get back to his feet. Big shots from the top by Brady. Kelvin Gastelum gives up his back. Brady is just smothering him here. He’s seemingly two steps ahead of everything. One minute remains in round two. Brady continues to work short punches from the full mount position. Kelvin looks to scramble but gives up his back. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Sean Brady gets another quick takedown. He immediately begins searching for a submission and locks up a kimura. This is tight and Kelvin Gastelum has no choice but to tapout. WOW!

Sean Brady gets back in the win column in dominant fashion 👏 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/YiFWqkCn6X — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 3, 2023

Official UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Brady fight next following his submission victory over Gastelum tonight in Texas?