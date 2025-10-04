UFC 320: ‘Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 320 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2.

Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA) and Pereira (12-3 MMA) originally collided back in March of this year at UFC 313, where the 33-year-old Russian walked away with a unanimous decision victory to claim the promotion’s light heavyweight world title.

Magomed Ankalaev will enter tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, as he had previously scored wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic before snatching the title away from ‘Poatan’.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira will be looking to return to the form which saw him reel off five-straight victories and three title defenses inside of the promotion‘s light heavyweight division. Prior to being outpointed by Ankalaev, ‘Poatan’ was coming off four stoppage wins in a row, which included victories over Khalil Rountree Jr, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (x2).

UFC 320 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili taking on challenger Cory Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission win over former title holder Sean O’Malley at June’s UFC 316 event in New Jersey. That victory marked ‘The Machine’s’ twelfth win in a row, a streak which now includes two successful defenses of his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (18-5 MMA) was last seen in the Octagon this past May, where he scored a TKO victory over former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. That win was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 320 main card lineup is a highly anticipated light heavyweight contest featuring Khalil Rountree taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Rountree (14-6 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC on ABC event, this where he earned a unanimous decision victory over former champ Jamahal Hill. That win was preceded by a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA) was last seen in action at January’s UFC 311 event, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over former division champion Jamahal Hill (see that here). That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303 in June of 2024.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 320 Main Card (10 pm EST on PPV)

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

185 lbs.: Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 320 Televised Prelims (8 pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz

145 lbs.: Daniel Santos vs. JooSang Yoo

185 lbs.: Ateba Gautier vs. Treston Vines

135 lbs.: Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz

UFC 320 Early Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

135 lbs.: Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez — Basharat def. Gutierrez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford — Brahimaj def. Vanderford via submission (guillotine) at 2:24 of Round 2

125 lbs.: Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker — Hardy def. Walker by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira?