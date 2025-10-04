Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach expects violent collision with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach John Wood expects a violent fight for his student against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Tonight, Khalil Rountree Jr will go head to head with Jiri Prochazka. If he’s able to pick up the win, and do so in a decisive manner, there’s an excellent chance that he will earn a shot at either Magomed Ankalaev or Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Across the last few years, Rountree Jr has really proven himself to be an elite light heavyweight – and he hopes to keep that trend going. Prochazka is an incredibly difficult opponent to face as we know, having proven that across his 5-2 UFC record with his only defeats coming against Alex Pereira.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned John Wood gave his thoughts on Rountree Jr vs Prochazka.

Wood’s view on Rountree Jr’s battle with Prochazka

“It’s a double-edged sword when you fight like that,” Wood told MMA Fighting. “You’re going to win a lot of fights because of that style, but you’re also going to lose fights because of that style. I think this is a phenomenal matchup for us. I think it’s going to be a great fight.

“As a fan, it’s great, but as a coach, I love it. You’ve got a crazy weird guy with that crazy weird stuff and it does open you up, and I think it really does play into our benefit.”

“I think it’s going to be violent, bloody,” Wood said. “Nothing in my bones tells me it’s going three rounds. There’s no thought process, no world where I go ‘I think it’s going to go to a decision.’ If it does, they’re going to be very damaged. There’s going to be eyeballs falling out, ears falling off, type of fight.”

